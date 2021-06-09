Nate King RIP

It is with a heavy heart we report on the untimely passing of former Trenton Catholic star Nate King.

King passed away from injuries suffered in an automotive class on Saturday morning.

As a senior in 2012, he helped Trenton Catholic to a 24-5 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 7th in the state

He averaged 6.7 ppg and was selected to NJ Hoops All Non Starters 2nd Team and NJ Hoops All Lefty 2nd Team.

He also excelled in numerous events in track.

