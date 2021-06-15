Coach Ken O'Donnell RIP

It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of highly successful former Neptune Coach Ken O'Donnell.

O'Donnell was a multi-sport athlete at Neptune, where he was a standout point guard on the basketball team, which reached the NJSIAA Group IV championship game during O’Donnell’s senior year. He was also drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fourth round of the 1968 Major League Baseball Draft. He had a five year minor league career but never made the majors.

O’Donnell is the only person in Shore Conference history to coach both a boys and girls basketball team to an NJSIAA Group championships

He had a 23 year run as Neptune Boys Coach and a 340-147 record. He coached through the 2013-14 season









He produced a half dozen D-1 players (on the list via the link below)

