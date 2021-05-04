 NJHoops - Diijon Allen-Jordan RIP
Diijon Allen-Jordan RIP

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
It is with a heavy heart we report on the unfortunate and untimely passing of former Plainfield Star Diijon Allen-Jordan.

Allen-Jordan is the second former Plainfield star to die in the last 24 hours. 2010 grad Mike Price died as a result of gunfire. Allen- Jordan passed away from injuries suffered in a car accident

PRO CAREER

2016 - Attended Los Angeles D-Fenders G-League Training Camp, but waived before season

2016-17 Season - 13.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 52%, 100%, 68% for Cheshire jets

2017-18 Season -

2018-19 Season - 14.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 50%, 32%, 72% for Cheshire Jets

2019-20 Season - 17.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 56%, 37%, 74% for Rhoenfdorf Germany

COLLEGE CAREER

2012-13 Season - 14.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 2.2 apg at Western Oklahoma JC

2013-14 Season - 16.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 45.6% at Western Oklahoma JC

He was ranked among the top 5 juco sophs from NJ by NJHoops.com.

2014-15 Season - 19.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 49%, 22%, 69% at Francis Marion

2015-16 Season - 17.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 54%, 20%, 69% at Campbellsville

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

At Plainfield he helped the Cardinals to back to back State Group 3 state championships and back to back appearances in the TOC final.

2011-12 Season - 10 ppg, Courier News Second Team All Area, 2nd Team All Union County Star Ledger

2011 Summer - All Tournament at Hoop Group Philly Jam Fest

2010-11 Season - 10 ppg, Star Ledger 3rd Team Union County, Star Ledger 3rd Team All State Group 3

2010 SUMMER - All Tournament at Gym Rats Challenge

Allen-Jordan was ranked among NJ Hoops top 25 seniors in the Class of 2012

