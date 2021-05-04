 NJHoops - Mike Price RIP
Mike Price RIP

Jay Gomes
Publisher
@njhoops

It is with a sad heart that we report the untimely death of former Plainfield star Mike Price.

COLLEGE CAREER

After graduating from Plainfield he spent one season at Montclair State

2010-11 - 4.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.9 apg in 18 mpg, 50%, 38%, 55%

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

As a senior he helped lead the Cardinals to a 26-4 record and NJ Hoops final ranking of 8th in the state.

He was selected Star Ledger 3rd Team All Union County and NJ Hoops All Defender Team

He was ranked #93 in NJHoops.com Class of 2010

1 Dead, I Critically Injured in Shooting - Patch.com

Price is right - 8/28/10

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

