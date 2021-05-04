NJHoops - Mike Price RIP

Mike Price RIP
It is with a sad heart that we report the untimely death of former Plainfield star Mike Price.
COLLEGE CAREER
After graduating from Plainfield he spent one season at Montclair State
2010-11 - 4.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.9 apg in 18 mpg, 50%, 38%, 55%
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
As a senior he helped lead the Cardinals to a 26-4 record and NJ Hoops final ranking of 8th in the state.
He was selected Star Ledger 3rd Team All Union County and NJ Hoops All Defender Team
He was ranked #93 in NJHoops.com Class of 2010
