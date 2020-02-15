The 2019 New Jersey State tournament tipped off Monday, March 2

The NJ state tournament is broken down to six group classifications, four public and two nonpublic. The six overall winners move on to the Tournament of Champions

Click on the links for the updated results and schedule

Non Public A Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Non Public B Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Group 4 Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Group 3 Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Group 2 Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Group 1 Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Tournament of Champions