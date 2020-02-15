News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 06:23:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

State Tournament Central 2020

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The 2019 New Jersey State tournament tipped off Monday, March 2

The NJ state tournament is broken down to six group classifications, four public and two nonpublic. The six overall winners move on to the Tournament of Champions

Click on the links for the updated results and schedule

Non Public A Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Non Public B Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Group 4 Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Group 3 Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Group 2 Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Group 1 Tournament - Seeds & Schedule

Tournament of Champions

State Tournament Central 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}