News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 17:11:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Non Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.

NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL

THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICK

PAROCHIAL B: Patrick School over Wildwood Catholic

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Patrick School over Rutgers Prep

FINAL

Saturday March 9

at Toms River

LAST YEAR

Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21.

TWO YEARS AGO


Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22.

THREE YEARS AGO


Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic.

FOUR YEARS AGO

St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely

scored 16.

FIVE YEARS AGO

South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17.

SIX YEARS AGO


South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY  

FIRST ROUND

Tues Mar 3

9th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford at 8th seeded Depaul

12th seeded Morristown Beard at 5th seeded Saddle River Day

13th seeded Newark Academy at 4th seeded Hudson Catholic

14th seeded Morris Catholic at 3rd seeded Roselle Catholic

11th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 6th seeded Marrist

10th seeded Sinai Christian at 7th seeded Immaculate Conception

QUARTERFINALS

Thur March 5

Winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Depaul at 2nd seeded Gill St Bernards

Winner of Morristown Beard/Saddle River Day vs. winner of Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic

Winner of Morris Catholic/Roselle Catholic vs. winner of Montclair Kimberly/Marist

Winner of 10th seeded Sinai Christian/Immaculate Conception vs 2nd seeded Patrick School

SEMIFINALS

Sat March 7

Winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Depaul/Gill St Bernards vs. Winner of Morristown Beard/Saddle River Day/Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic

Winner of Morris Catholic/Roselle Catholic/Montclair Kimberly/Marist vs. winner of 10th seeded Sinai Christian/Immaculate Conception/Patrick School

FINAL

Wednesday March 11

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15.

TWO YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19.

THREE YEARS AGO

Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20.

FOUR YEARS AGO

St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17.

FIVE YEARS AGO

St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

SIX YEARS AGO

St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.

SOUTH JERSEY  

FIRST ROUND

Tues Mar 3

9th seeded Wardlaw at 8th seeded Trenton Catholic

12th seeded Ranney at 5th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton

13th seeded Gloucester Catholic at 4th seeded Holy Cross

14th seeded St Rose at 3rd seeded Immaculata

11th seeded Mater Dei at 6th seeded Doane Academy

10th seeded Holy Spirit at 10th seeded Timothy Christian

15th seeded Moorestown Friends at 2nd seeded Wildwood Catholic

QUARTERFINALS

Friday March 1

Winner of 9th seeded Wardlaw/Trenton Catholic at top seeded Rutgers Prep

Winner of Ranney/St. Joseph's Hammonton vs. winner Gloucester Catholic/Holy Cross

Winner of St Rose/Immaculata vs. winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy

Winner of Holy Spirit/Timothy Christian vs. winner of Moorestown Friends/Wildwood Catholic

SEMIFINALS

Sat March 7

Winner of 9th seeded Wardlaw/Trenton Catholic/Rutgers Prep vs. Winner of Ranney/St. Joseph's Hammonton/Gloucester Catholic/Holy Cross

Winner of St Rose/Immaculata/Mater Dei/Doane Academy vs. Winner of Holy Spirit/Timothy Christian/Moorestown Friends/Wildwood Catholic

FINAL

Wednesday March 11


LAST YEAR

Ranney trimmed Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in ot. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.

TWO YEARS AGO

Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22.

THREE YEARS AGO

Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys.

FIVE YEARS AGO


Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic.

SIX YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.

Non Public B State Tournament Results & All Tournament 2019

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}