Non Public B State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020
The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL
THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PAROCHIAL B: Patrick School over Wildwood Catholic
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Patrick School over Rutgers Prep
FINAL
Saturday March 9
at Toms River
LAST YEAR
Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21.
TWO YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22.
THREE YEARS AGO
Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic.
FOUR YEARS AGO
St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely
scored 16.
FIVE YEARS AGO
South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17.
SIX YEARS AGO
South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Tues Mar 3
9th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford at 8th seeded Depaul
12th seeded Morristown Beard at 5th seeded Saddle River Day
13th seeded Newark Academy at 4th seeded Hudson Catholic
14th seeded Morris Catholic at 3rd seeded Roselle Catholic
11th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 6th seeded Marrist
10th seeded Sinai Christian at 7th seeded Immaculate Conception
QUARTERFINALS
Thur March 5
Winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Depaul at 2nd seeded Gill St Bernards
Winner of Morristown Beard/Saddle River Day vs. winner of Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic
Winner of Morris Catholic/Roselle Catholic vs. winner of Montclair Kimberly/Marist
Winner of 10th seeded Sinai Christian/Immaculate Conception vs 2nd seeded Patrick School
SEMIFINALS
Sat March 7
Winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Depaul/Gill St Bernards vs. Winner of Morristown Beard/Saddle River Day/Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic
Winner of Morris Catholic/Roselle Catholic/Montclair Kimberly/Marist vs. winner of 10th seeded Sinai Christian/Immaculate Conception/Patrick School
FINAL
Wednesday March 11
LAST YEAR
Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15.
TWO YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19.
THREE YEARS AGO
Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20.
FOUR YEARS AGO
St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17.
FIVE YEARS AGO
St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
SIX YEARS AGO
St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Tues Mar 3
9th seeded Wardlaw at 8th seeded Trenton Catholic
12th seeded Ranney at 5th seeded St. Joseph's Hammonton
13th seeded Gloucester Catholic at 4th seeded Holy Cross
14th seeded St Rose at 3rd seeded Immaculata
11th seeded Mater Dei at 6th seeded Doane Academy
10th seeded Holy Spirit at 10th seeded Timothy Christian
15th seeded Moorestown Friends at 2nd seeded Wildwood Catholic
QUARTERFINALS
Friday March 1
Winner of 9th seeded Wardlaw/Trenton Catholic at top seeded Rutgers Prep
Winner of Ranney/St. Joseph's Hammonton vs. winner Gloucester Catholic/Holy Cross
Winner of St Rose/Immaculata vs. winner of Mater Dei/Doane Academy
Winner of Holy Spirit/Timothy Christian vs. winner of Moorestown Friends/Wildwood Catholic
SEMIFINALS
Sat March 7
Winner of 9th seeded Wardlaw/Trenton Catholic/Rutgers Prep vs. Winner of Ranney/St. Joseph's Hammonton/Gloucester Catholic/Holy Cross
Winner of St Rose/Immaculata/Mater Dei/Doane Academy vs. Winner of Holy Spirit/Timothy Christian/Moorestown Friends/Wildwood Catholic
FINAL
Wednesday March 11
LAST YEAR
Ranney trimmed Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in ot. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.
TWO YEARS AGO
Ranney ran past Trenton Catholic 71-56. Antoine went for 28 and Lewis 22.
THREE YEARS AGO
Patrick School topped Roselle Catholic 71-62. 6-foot-11 Kentucky bound Sr. Nick Richardsnetted 28.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic upset Gill St. Bernards 63-52. 5-foot-9 Sr. Gilberto Cue had 20 with 6 treys.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic came back to defeat Trenton Catholic 72-67. Briscoe went for 34.Richardsonscored 21 for Trenton Catholic.
SIX YEARS AGO
Roselle Catholic upset the Patrick School 64-58. 6-foot-4 So. Matt Bullock tallied 15.