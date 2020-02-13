The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B. NON-PUBLIC B STATE FINAL THE TOURNAMENT SKINNY PRE-SEASON PICK PAROCHIAL B: Patrick School over Wildwood Catholic PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK Patrick School over Rutgers Prep FINAL Saturday March 9 at Toms River LAST YEAR Ranney held off Roselle Catholic 56-50. 6 foot 5 Villanova bound Sr. Bryan Antoine netted 21. TWO YEARS AGO

Roselle Catholic trimmed Ranney 63-61 in a thriller. 6 foot 10 LSU bound Sr. Nazreon Reid netted 22. THREE YEARS AGO

Patrick School held back Hudson Catholic 65-48. 6-foot-2 Minnesota bound Sr. Jamir Harrishad 23 with 7 treys. 6-foot Jr. Jahvon Quinerly had 21 for Hudson Catholic. FOUR YEARS AGO St. Anthony topped Roselle Catholic -53-37. 6-foot-3 Georgetown bound Sr. Jagan Mosely scored 16. FIVE YEARS AGO South champ Roselle Catholic edged North champ St. Anthony 56-52 as 6-foot-3 Sr.Isaiah Briscoe scored 17. SIX YEARS AGO

South jersey champ Roselle Catholic topped North Jersey champ St. Anthony 60-54 as 6-foot-3 Jr. Isaiah Briscoe tallied 24, 12 in the fourth quarter. 6-foot-7 Jr. Markis McDuffie 21 for St. Anthony.

NORTH JERSEY

FIRST ROUND Tues Mar 3 9th seeded St. Mary's Rutherford at 8th seeded Depaul 12th seeded Morristown Beard at 5th seeded Saddle River Day 13th seeded Newark Academy at 4th seeded Hudson Catholic 14th seeded Morris Catholic at 3rd seeded Roselle Catholic 11th seeded Montclair Kimberly at 6th seeded Marrist 10th seeded Sinai Christian at 7th seeded Immaculate Conception QUARTERFINALS Thur March 5 Winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Depaul at 2nd seeded Gill St Bernards Winner of Morristown Beard/Saddle River Day vs. winner of Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic Winner of Morris Catholic/Roselle Catholic vs. winner of Montclair Kimberly/Marist Winner of 10th seeded Sinai Christian/Immaculate Conception vs 2nd seeded Patrick School SEMIFINALS Sat March 7 Winner of St. Mary's Rutherford/Depaul/Gill St Bernards vs. Winner of Morristown Beard/Saddle River Day/Newark Academy/Hudson Catholic Winner of Morris Catholic/Roselle Catholic/Montclair Kimberly/Marist vs. winner of 10th seeded Sinai Christian/Immaculate Conception/Patrick School FINAL Wednesday March 11 LAST YEAR Roselle Catholic ousted Gill St. Bernards 48-44. Whitney scored 15. TWO YEARS AGO Roselle Catholic thwarted Gill St. Bernards 57-40. 6 foot 7 Jr. Kahlil Whitney tallied 19. THREE YEARS AGO Hudson Catholic edged St. Anthony 64-61. Quinerly had 25 and 6-foot-9 Jr. Louis King 20. FOUR YEARS AGO St. Anthony shut down Dwight Englewood 64-29. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound Sr. Asante Gist scored 17. FIVE YEARS AGO St. Anthony's thwarted Hudson Catholic 58-45. McDuffie had 19 points and 11 rebounds. SIX YEARS AGO St. Anthony held off Hudson Catholic 59-50. 6-foot-2 Boston U bound Sr. Cheddi Mosely had 22, 17 in second quarter. 6-foot Jr. Nassir Barrino led Hudson Catholic with 16.

SOUTH JERSEY