South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.

North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.

St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.

The Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.

St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.

Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.

Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.

Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys.

Winner of Pingry/Delbarton/St. Joseph's Montvale vs. Winner of Oratory/Seton Hall Prep/St. Peter's

.Winner of Dwight Englewood/Union Catholic/Bergen Catholic vs. Winner of Pope John/Paramus Catholic/Don Bosco

Winner of Oratory/Seton Hall Prep at 2nd seeded St. Peter's

Winner of Pingry/Delbarton at 3rd seeded St. Joseph's Montvale

Winner of Pope John/Paramus Catholic at 4th seeded Don Bosco

Winner of Dwight Englewood/Union Catholic at top seeded Bergen Catholic

FIRST ROUND

Wed Mar 4

9th seeded St. John Vianney at 8th seeded Donovan Catholic

11th seeded Notre Dame at 6th seeded Red Bank Catholic

10th seeded CBA at 7th seeded St. Thomas Aquinas

QUARTERFINALS

Fri Mar 6

Winner of St. John Vianney/Donovan Catholic at top seeded Paul VI

5th seeded Bishop Eustace at 4th St. Augustine's

Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic at 3rd seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen

Winner of CBA/St. Thomas Aquinas at 2nd seeded Camden Catholic

SEMIFINALS

Mon March 9

Winner of St. John Vianney/Donovan Catholic/Paul VI vs. Winner of Bishop Eustace/St. Augustine's

Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic/St. Joseph's Metuchen vs. Winner of CBA/St. Thomas Aquinas/Camden Catholic

FINAL

Wed Mar 11

LAST YEAR

Camden Catholic upset Paul VI 40-34. Ajike notched 15.

Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.

THREE YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.

FOUR YEARS AGO

St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.

CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.

SIX YEARS AGO

St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.