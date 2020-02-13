Non Public A State Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020
he Non-Public Schools are split into two designations. The bigger schools in terms of enrollment are Non-Public A and the smaller schools are Non-Public B.
PAROCHIAL A:
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PAROCHIAL A: Bergen Catholic over St. Thomas Aquinas
PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
PAROCHIAL A:
STATE FINAL
Saturday March 9
at Toms River North
LAST YEAR
Bergen Catholic beat Camden Catholic 78-61. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert tallied 19.
TWO YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep downed Camden Catholic 61-54. 6 foot 6 St. John's bound Sr. Marcellus Earlington scored 24.
THREE YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Augustine's 69-66. 6-foot-1 Sr. Charlie Bagin tallied 19. 6-foot Sr. Austin Kennedy led St. Augustine's with 22.
FOUR YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Don Bosco 83-55. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson went for 32.
FIVE YEARS AGO
North Jersey winner Pope John ran past South Jersey winner CBA 71-35 as 6-foot-8 Sr. Jeromy Rodriguez and 6-foot-4 Jr. James Scott split 32.
SIX YEARS AGO
South Jersey champ St. Joseph's Metuchen topped North Jersey winner St. Peter's Prep 85-72. 7-foot Kentucky bound Sr. Karl Towns and 6-foot-3 Sr. Marques Townes each had 22. 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White had 23 amd 6-foot-7 So. Veer Singh had 20 for St. Peter's.
NORTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wed Mar 4
9th seeded Dwight Englewood at 8th seeded Union Catholic
12th seeded Pope John at 5th seeded Paramus Catholic
11th seeded Pingry at 6th seeded Delbarton
10th seeded Oratory at 7th seeded Seton Hall Prep
QUARTERFINALS
Fri Mar 6
Winner of Dwight Englewood/Union Catholic at top seeded Bergen Catholic
Winner of Pope John/Paramus Catholic at 4th seeded Don Bosco
Winner of Pingry/Delbarton at 3rd seeded St. Joseph's Montvale
Winner of Oratory/Seton Hall Prep at 2nd seeded St. Peter's
SEMIFINALS
Mon March 2
.Winner of Dwight Englewood/Union Catholic/Bergen Catholic vs. Winner of Pope John/Paramus Catholic/Don Bosco
Winner of Pingry/Delbarton/St. Joseph's Montvale vs. Winner of Oratory/Seton Hall Prep/St. Peter's
FINAL
Wednesday March 11
LAST YEAR
Bergen Catholic beat St. Joseph's Montvale 100-63. 6 foot 2 St. Peter's bound Sr. Doug Edert went for 30 with 6 treys.
TWO YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged St. Peter's Prep 60-59 in overtime. 6 foot 6 Rutgers bound Sr. Ron Harper had 25.
THREE YEARS AGO
Don Bosco edged Bergen Catholic 60-59. 6-foot-4 Jr. Ron Harper had 20. 6-foot-3 Columbia bound Sr. Gabe Stefannini tallied 27 for BC.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Don Bosco Prep topped Seton Hall Prep 73-53. 6-foot-1 Brown bound Sr. Brandon Andersonscored 26.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Pope John beat Seton Hall Prep 52-42. 6-foot-9 Syracuse bound Sr. Moustapha Diagne tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.
SIX YEARS AGO
St. Peter's Prep held off Don Bosco 59-55 as 6-foot High Point bound Sr. Austin White went for 19. 6-foot-2 George Washington bound Sr. Paul Jorgensen had 22 for Bosco.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Wed Mar 4
9th seeded St. John Vianney at 8th seeded Donovan Catholic
11th seeded Notre Dame at 6th seeded Red Bank Catholic
10th seeded CBA at 7th seeded St. Thomas Aquinas
QUARTERFINALS
Fri Mar 6
Winner of St. John Vianney/Donovan Catholic at top seeded Paul VI
5th seeded Bishop Eustace at 4th St. Augustine's
Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic at 3rd seeded St. Joseph's Metuchen
Winner of CBA/St. Thomas Aquinas at 2nd seeded Camden Catholic
SEMIFINALS
Mon March 9
Winner of St. John Vianney/Donovan Catholic/Paul VI vs. Winner of Bishop Eustace/St. Augustine's
Winner of Notre Dame/Red Bank Catholic/St. Joseph's Metuchen vs. Winner of CBA/St. Thomas Aquinas/Camden Catholic
FINAL
Wed Mar 11
LAST YEAR
Camden Catholic upset Paul VI 40-34. Ajike notched 15.
TWO YEARS AGO
Camden Catholic edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 44-39. 6 foot 7 Jr. Uche Okafor notched 13.
THREE YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's ran past Bishop Eustace 65-35. 6 foot 7 High Point bound Sr. Justin Mutts scored 20.
FOUR YEARS AGO
St. Augustine's edged St. Joseph's Metuchen 69-67 in overtime. 6-foot American bound Sr. Sa'eed Nelson scored 31. 6-foot-7 So. Alanzo Frink had 26 for St. Joe's.
FIVE YEARS AGO
CBA upset St. Augustine's 83-77. 6-foot-5 Adelphi bound Sr. Jack Laffey led with 38, 24 in the first half. Andree added 28 with 7 treys. Nelson hit for 30 for St. Augustine's.
SIX YEARS AGO
St. Joseph's Metuchen beat Paul VI 81-62 as Towns went for 26. 6-foot-2 Sr. Jay Howard hit for 29 for Paul VI.