Group 4 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020
Group 4 is the state group for the biggest public schools in the state.
GROUP 4
STATE SEMIFINALS
North 1 vs. North 2
Central vs. South
STATE FINAL
LAST YEAR
Newark East Side downed Freehold Township 69-44. 6 foot 4 Jr. Mikah Johnson netted 18.
TWO YEARS AGO
Shawnee surprised Newark East Side 56-53. Deveney had 18.
THREE YEARS AGO
Linden stopped Shawnee 57-41 as 6-foot-1 Sr. Khalief Crawford scored 17.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Linden shut down Atlantic City 54-45. 6-foot-2 Jr. Khalief Crawford tallied 13.
FIVE YEARS AGO
North champ Paterson Eastside topped South champ Cherry Hill East 50-34. 6-foot-4 Sr. Asem Johnson had 7.
SIX YEARS AGO
North champ Linden beat South/Central champ Trenton 66-53 as 6-foot-8 Cincinati bound Sr. Quadri Moore had 22 points and 21 rebounds.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -
PRE-SEASON PICKS
GROUP 4: Elizabeth over Cherokee
North 1- Paterson Kennedy
North 2- Elizabeth
Central - Old Bridge
South - Cherokee
NORTH 1
FIRST ROUND
Tues Mar 3
16th seeded West Orange at top seeded Paterson Kennedy
9th seeded Passaic at 8th seeded Paterson Eastside
12th seeded Mount Olive at 5th seeded Fair lawn
13th seeded Bloomfield at 4th seeded Hackensack
14th seeded Passaic Tech at 3rd seeded Ridgewood
11th seeded Livingston at 6th seeded North Bergen
10th seeded Union City at 7th seeded Randolph
15th seeded Morristown at 2nd seeded East Orange
QUARTERFINALS
Thur Mar 5
Winner of West Orange/Paterson Kennedy vs. winner of Passaic/Paterson Eastside
Winner of 12th seeded Mount Olive/Fair lawn vs. winner of Bloomfield/Hackensack
Winner of Passaic Tech/Ridgewood vs. winner of Livingston/North Bergen
Winner of Union City/Randolph vs. winner of Morristown/East Orange
SEMIFINALS
Sat Mar 7
Winner of West Orange/Paterson Kennedy/Passaic/Paterson Eastside vs. Winner of Mount Olive/Fair lawn/Bloomfield/Hackensack
Winner of Passaic Tech/Ridgewood/Livingston/North Bergen vs. Winner of Union City/Randolph/Morristown/East Orange
FINAL
Tuesday March 10
LAST YEAR
Union City upended Hackensack 58-54. Odum had 15. 6 foot Jr. Kevin Mateo went for 32 for Hackensack
TWO YEARS AGO
Hackensack knocked off North Bergen 87-63. Saliba tallied 25 and Taylor 20. 6 foot 3 Jr. Abdallah Saleh scored 26 for North Bergen
THREE YEARS AGO
Bloomfield beat Ridgewood 39-34. Jr. Magowa Akindebe had 9.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Hackensack edged Morristown 67-64. 6-foot-3 So. Atiba Taylor tallied 21. 6-foot Sr. Rohan Walker paced Morristown with 28.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Paterson Eastside topped East Orange 74-64. Johnson tallied 24.
SIX YEARS AGO
Paterson Eastside topped Passaic Tech 65-46. 6-foot-3 Jr. Asem Johnson and 6-foot-7 Jr. Shakur Juiston divided 34.
NORTH 2
FIRST ROUND
Tues Mar 3
16th seeded Barringer at top seeded Watchung Hills
9th seeded Edison vs. 8th seeded Franklin
12th seeded Hunterdon Central vs. 5th seeded Newark East Side
13th seeded North Hunterdon vs. 4th seeded Westfield
14th seeded Ridge at 3rd seeded Linden
11th seeded Perth Amboy at 6th seeded Union
10th seeded Dickinson at 7th seeded Plainfield
15th seeded Columbia at 2nd seeded Elizabeth
QUARTERFINALS
Thurs Mar 5
Winner of Barringer/Watchung Hills vs. Winner of Edison/Franklin
Winner of Hunterdon Central/Newark East Side vs. Winner of North Hunterdon/Westfield
Winner of Ridge/Linden vs. Winner of Perth Amboy/Union
Winner of Dickinson/Plainfield vs. Winner of Columbia/Elizabeth
SEMIFINALS
Sat Mar 7
Winner of Barringer/Watchung Hills/Edison/Franklin vs. Winner of Hunterdon Central/Newark East Side/North Hunterdon/Westfield
Winner of Ridge/Linden/Perth Amboy/Union vs. Winner of Dickinson/Plainfield/Columbia/Elizabeth
FINAL
Tues Mar 10
LAST YEAR
Newark East Side edged Elizabeth 50-48. Nasir Johnson and 5 foot 8 Sr. Nas Amos both had 13.
TWO YEARS AGO
Newark East Side held off Linden 57-52. 5 foot 11 Sr. Shamir Johnson tallied 15. Jones had 22 for Linden.
THREE YEARS AGO
Linden nipped Newark East Side 59-51. Jones tallied 15.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Linden edged Newark East Side 62-59 in overtime. Jones had 17.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Linden shut down Ridge 55-44. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quentin Dixon scored 16.
SIX YEARS AGO
Linden scaled Ridge 65-48. 6-foot-2 Jr. Josh Carter scored 15.
CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND
Tues Mar 3
16th seeded Howell at top seeded Middletown South
9th seeded Princeton at 8th seeded Manalapan
12th seeded Monroe at 5th seeded Highststown
13th seeded Jackson Memorial at 4th seeded South Brunswick
14th seeded Hillsborough at 3rd seeded Marlboro
11th seeded Freehold Township at 6th seeded North Brunswick
10th seeded East Brunswick at 7th seeded Montgomery
15th seeded West Windsor South at 2nd seeded New Brunswick
QUARTERFINALS
Thurs Mar 5
Winner of Howell/Middletown South vs. Winner of Princeton at 8th seeded Manalapan
Winner of Monroe/Highststown vs. Winner of Jackson Memorial/South Brunswick
Winner of Hillsborough/Marlboro vs. Winner of Freehold Township/North Brunswick
Winner of East Brunswick/Montgomery vs. Winner of West Windsor South/New Brunswick
SEMIFINALS
Sat Mar 7
Winner of Howell/Middletown South/Princeton/Manalapan vs. Winner of Monroe/Highststown/Jackson Memorial/South Brunswick
Winner of Hillsborough/Marlboro/Freehold Township/North Brunswick vs. Winner of East Brunswick/Montgomery/West Windsor South/New Brunswick
FINAL
Tues Mar 10
LAST YEAR
Freehold Township trimmed Trenton 57-56. Billups had 16.
TWO YEARS AGO
Trenton upset Colts Neck 42-41. 6 foot 2 Sr. Ji'Air Brown led with 10.
THREE YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central upset Freehold Township 41-39. 6-foot-7 Sr. Chad Dreswick and 6-foot-1 Sr. Sam Johnson both had 10.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Colts Neck trimmed Freehold Township 45-44. Daniels scored 18.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Hillsborough upset Freehold Township 66-58. 6-foot-3 Sr. Rob Askes scored 23. Czajkowskihit for 21 for Freehold Township.
SIX YEARS AGO
Trenton upset Montgomery 59-57. 6-foot Sr. Nazier McCoy went for 25.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Tues Mar 3
16th seeded Egg Harbor at top seeded Toms River North
9th seeded Williamstown at 8th seeded Gloucester Tech
12th seeded Rancocas Valley at 5th seeded Eastern
13th seeded Shawnee at 4th seeded Cherry Hill East
14th seeded Kingsway at 3rd seeded Atlantic City
11th seeded Atlantic Tech at 6th seeded Cherokee
10th seeded Southern at 7th seeded Clearview
15th seeded Millville at 2nd seeded Lenape
QUARTERFINALS
Thurs Mar 5
Winner of Egg Harbor/Toms River North vs. Winner of Williamstown/Gloucester Tech
Winner of Rancocas Valley/Eastern vs. Winner of Shawnee/Cherry Hill East
Winner of Kingsway/Atlantic City vs. Winner of Atlantic Tech/Cherokee
Winner of Southern/Clearview vs. Winner of Millville/Lenape
SEMIFINALS
Sat Mar 7
Winner of Egg Harbor/Toms River North/Williamstown/Gloucester Tech vs. Winner of Rancocas Valley/Eastern/Shawnee/Cherry Hill East
Winner of Kingsway/Atlantic City/Atlantic Tech/Cherokee vs. Winner of Southern/Clearview/Millville/Lenape
FINAL
Tues Mar 10
LAST YEAR
Cherokee shut down Millville 55-40. Gibson scored 18.
TWO YEARS AGO
Shawnée stopped Atlantic City 61-48. Deveney dropped in 22 with 4 treys.
THREE YEARS AGO
Shawnee upset Toms River North 76-72. Deveney dropped in 31 with 5 treys. Rhoden scored 22 for TRN.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Atlantic City topped Cherokee 51-40. Thomas tallied 16.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Cherry Hill East topped Cherokee 48-39. Silpe scored 21.
SIX YEARS AGO
Cherry Hill East beat Cherokee 52-41 as 6-foot-1 Penn bound Jr. Jake Silpe scored 23.