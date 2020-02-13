News More News
2019 State Champions Newark East Side
Group 4 is the state group for the biggest public schools in the state.

GROUP 4

STATE SEMIFINALS

North 1 vs. North 2



Central vs. South



STATE FINAL


LAST YEAR

Newark East Side downed Freehold Township 69-44. 6 foot 4 Jr. Mikah Johnson netted 18.

TWO YEARS AGO


Shawnee surprised Newark East Side 56-53. Deveney had 18.

THREE YEARS AGO


Linden stopped Shawnee 57-41 as 6-foot-1 Sr. Khalief Crawford scored 17.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Linden shut down Atlantic City 54-45. 6-foot-2 Jr. Khalief Crawford tallied 13.

FIVE YEARS AGO

North champ Paterson Eastside topped South champ Cherry Hill East 50-34. 6-foot-4 Sr. Asem Johnson had 7.

SIX YEARS AGO

North champ Linden beat South/Central champ Trenton 66-53 as 6-foot-8 Cincinati bound Sr. Quadri Moore had 22 points and 21 rebounds.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

PRE-SEASON PICKS

GROUP 4: Elizabeth over Cherokee

North 1- Paterson Kennedy

North 2- Elizabeth

Central - Old Bridge

South - Cherokee

NORTH 1  

FIRST ROUND

Tues Mar 3

16th seeded West Orange at top seeded Paterson Kennedy

9th seeded Passaic at 8th seeded Paterson Eastside

12th seeded Mount Olive at 5th seeded Fair lawn

13th seeded Bloomfield at 4th seeded Hackensack

14th seeded Passaic Tech at 3rd seeded Ridgewood

11th seeded Livingston at 6th seeded North Bergen

10th seeded Union City at 7th seeded Randolph

15th seeded Morristown at 2nd seeded East Orange

QUARTERFINALS

Thur Mar 5

Winner of West Orange/Paterson Kennedy vs. winner of Passaic/Paterson Eastside

Winner of 12th seeded Mount Olive/Fair lawn vs. winner of Bloomfield/Hackensack

Winner of Passaic Tech/Ridgewood vs. winner of Livingston/North Bergen

Winner of Union City/Randolph vs. winner of Morristown/East Orange

SEMIFINALS

Sat Mar 7

Winner of West Orange/Paterson Kennedy/Passaic/Paterson Eastside vs. Winner of Mount Olive/Fair lawn/Bloomfield/Hackensack

Winner of Passaic Tech/Ridgewood/Livingston/North Bergen vs. Winner of Union City/Randolph/Morristown/East Orange

FINAL

Tuesday March 10


LAST YEAR

Union City upended Hackensack 58-54. Odum had 15. 6 foot Jr. Kevin Mateo went for 32 for Hackensack

TWO YEARS AGO


Hackensack knocked off North Bergen 87-63. Saliba tallied 25 and Taylor 20. 6 foot 3 Jr. Abdallah Saleh scored 26 for North Bergen

THREE YEARS AGO


Bloomfield beat Ridgewood 39-34. Jr. Magowa Akindebe had 9.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Hackensack edged Morristown 67-64. 6-foot-3 So. Atiba Taylor tallied 21. 6-foot Sr. Rohan Walker paced Morristown with 28.

FIVE YEARS AGO


Paterson Eastside topped East Orange 74-64. Johnson tallied 24.

SIX YEARS AGO

Paterson Eastside topped Passaic Tech 65-46. 6-foot-3 Jr. Asem Johnson and 6-foot-7 Jr. Shakur Juiston divided 34.

NORTH 2  

FIRST ROUND

Tues Mar 3

16th seeded Barringer at top seeded Watchung Hills

9th seeded Edison vs. 8th seeded Franklin

12th seeded Hunterdon Central vs. 5th seeded Newark East Side

13th seeded North Hunterdon vs. 4th seeded Westfield

14th seeded Ridge at 3rd seeded Linden

11th seeded Perth Amboy at 6th seeded Union

10th seeded Dickinson at 7th seeded Plainfield

15th seeded Columbia at 2nd seeded Elizabeth

QUARTERFINALS

Thurs Mar 5

Winner of Barringer/Watchung Hills vs. Winner of Edison/Franklin

Winner of Hunterdon Central/Newark East Side vs. Winner of North Hunterdon/Westfield

Winner of Ridge/Linden vs. Winner of Perth Amboy/Union

Winner of Dickinson/Plainfield vs. Winner of Columbia/Elizabeth

SEMIFINALS

Sat Mar 7

Winner of Barringer/Watchung Hills/Edison/Franklin vs. Winner of Hunterdon Central/Newark East Side/North Hunterdon/Westfield

Winner of Ridge/Linden/Perth Amboy/Union vs. Winner of Dickinson/Plainfield/Columbia/Elizabeth

FINAL

Tues Mar 10

LAST YEAR

Newark East Side edged Elizabeth 50-48. Nasir Johnson and 5 foot 8 Sr. Nas Amos both had 13.

TWO YEARS AGO

Newark East Side held off Linden 57-52. 5 foot 11 Sr. Shamir Johnson tallied 15. Jones had 22 for Linden.

THREE YEARS AGO

Linden nipped Newark East Side 59-51. Jones tallied 15.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Linden edged Newark East Side 62-59 in overtime. Jones had 17.


FIVE YEARS AGO

Linden shut down Ridge 55-44. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quentin Dixon scored 16.

SIX YEARS AGO

Linden scaled Ridge 65-48. 6-foot-2 Jr. Josh Carter scored 15.

CENTRAL  

FIRST ROUND

Tues Mar 3

16th seeded Howell at top seeded Middletown South

9th seeded Princeton at 8th seeded Manalapan

12th seeded Monroe at 5th seeded Highststown

13th seeded Jackson Memorial at 4th seeded South Brunswick

14th seeded Hillsborough at 3rd seeded Marlboro

11th seeded Freehold Township at 6th seeded North Brunswick

10th seeded East Brunswick at 7th seeded Montgomery

15th seeded West Windsor South at 2nd seeded New Brunswick

QUARTERFINALS

Thurs Mar 5

Winner of Howell/Middletown South vs. Winner of Princeton at 8th seeded Manalapan

Winner of Monroe/Highststown vs. Winner of Jackson Memorial/South Brunswick

Winner of Hillsborough/Marlboro vs. Winner of Freehold Township/North Brunswick

Winner of East Brunswick/Montgomery vs. Winner of West Windsor South/New Brunswick

SEMIFINALS

Sat Mar 7

Winner of Howell/Middletown South/Princeton/Manalapan vs. Winner of Monroe/Highststown/Jackson Memorial/South Brunswick

Winner of Hillsborough/Marlboro/Freehold Township/North Brunswick vs. Winner of East Brunswick/Montgomery/West Windsor South/New Brunswick

FINAL

Tues Mar 10

LAST YEAR

Freehold Township trimmed Trenton 57-56. Billups had 16.

TWO YEARS AGO


Trenton upset Colts Neck 42-41. 6 foot 2 Sr. Ji'Air Brown led with 10.

THREE YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central upset Freehold Township 41-39. 6-foot-7 Sr. Chad Dreswick and 6-foot-1 Sr. Sam Johnson both had 10.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Colts Neck trimmed Freehold Township 45-44. Daniels scored 18.

FIVE YEARS AGO


Hillsborough upset Freehold Township 66-58. 6-foot-3 Sr. Rob Askes scored 23. Czajkowskihit for 21 for Freehold Township.

SIX YEARS AGO

Trenton upset Montgomery 59-57. 6-foot Sr. Nazier McCoy went for 25.

SOUTH JERSEY  

FIRST ROUND

Tues Mar 3

16th seeded Egg Harbor at top seeded Toms River North

9th seeded Williamstown at 8th seeded Gloucester Tech

12th seeded Rancocas Valley at 5th seeded Eastern

13th seeded Shawnee at 4th seeded Cherry Hill East

14th seeded Kingsway at 3rd seeded Atlantic City

11th seeded Atlantic Tech at 6th seeded Cherokee

10th seeded Southern at 7th seeded Clearview

15th seeded Millville at 2nd seeded Lenape

QUARTERFINALS

Thurs Mar 5

Winner of Egg Harbor/Toms River North vs. Winner of Williamstown/Gloucester Tech

Winner of Rancocas Valley/Eastern vs. Winner of Shawnee/Cherry Hill East

Winner of Kingsway/Atlantic City vs. Winner of Atlantic Tech/Cherokee

Winner of Southern/Clearview vs. Winner of Millville/Lenape

SEMIFINALS

Sat Mar 7

Winner of Egg Harbor/Toms River North/Williamstown/Gloucester Tech vs. Winner of Rancocas Valley/Eastern/Shawnee/Cherry Hill East

Winner of Kingsway/Atlantic City/Atlantic Tech/Cherokee vs. Winner of Southern/Clearview/Millville/Lenape

FINAL

Tues Mar 10

LAST YEAR

Cherokee shut down Millville 55-40. Gibson scored 18.

TWO YEARS AGO


Shawnée stopped Atlantic City 61-48. Deveney dropped in 22 with 4 treys.

THREE YEARS AGO

Shawnee upset Toms River North 76-72. Deveney dropped in 31 with 5 treys. Rhoden scored 22 for TRN.


FOUR YEARS AGO

Atlantic City topped Cherokee 51-40. Thomas tallied 16.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Cherry Hill East topped Cherokee 48-39. Silpe scored 21.

SIX YEARS AGO


Cherry Hill East beat Cherokee 52-41 as 6-foot-1 Penn bound Jr. Jake Silpe scored 23.

Group 4 State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019

