North champ Linden beat South/Central champ Trenton 66-53 as 6-foot-8 Cincinati bound Sr. Quadri Moore had 22 points and 21 rebounds.

North champ Paterson Eastside topped South champ Cherry Hill East 50-34. 6-foot-4 Sr. Asem Johnson had 7.

Linden shut down Atlantic City 54-45. 6-foot-2 Jr. Khalief Crawford tallied 13.

Linden stopped Shawnee 57-41 as 6-foot-1 Sr. Khalief Crawford scored 17.

Shawnee surprised Newark East Side 56-53. Deveney had 18.

Group 4 is the state group for the biggest public schools in the state.

FIRST ROUND

Tues Mar 3

16th seeded West Orange at top seeded Paterson Kennedy

9th seeded Passaic at 8th seeded Paterson Eastside

12th seeded Mount Olive at 5th seeded Fair lawn

13th seeded Bloomfield at 4th seeded Hackensack

14th seeded Passaic Tech at 3rd seeded Ridgewood

11th seeded Livingston at 6th seeded North Bergen

10th seeded Union City at 7th seeded Randolph

15th seeded Morristown at 2nd seeded East Orange

QUARTERFINALS

Thur Mar 5

Winner of West Orange/Paterson Kennedy vs. winner of Passaic/Paterson Eastside

Winner of 12th seeded Mount Olive/Fair lawn vs. winner of Bloomfield/Hackensack

Winner of Passaic Tech/Ridgewood vs. winner of Livingston/North Bergen

Winner of Union City/Randolph vs. winner of Morristown/East Orange

SEMIFINALS

Sat Mar 7

Winner of West Orange/Paterson Kennedy/Passaic/Paterson Eastside vs. Winner of Mount Olive/Fair lawn/Bloomfield/Hackensack

Winner of Passaic Tech/Ridgewood/Livingston/North Bergen vs. Winner of Union City/Randolph/Morristown/East Orange

FINAL

Tuesday March 10





Union City upended Hackensack 58-54. Odum had 15. 6 foot Jr. Kevin Mateo went for 32 for Hackensack

Hackensack knocked off North Bergen 87-63. Saliba tallied 25 and Taylor 20. 6 foot 3 Jr. Abdallah Saleh scored 26 for North Bergen

Bloomfield beat Ridgewood 39-34. Jr. Magowa Akindebe had 9.

Hackensack edged Morristown 67-64. 6-foot-3 So. Atiba Taylor tallied 21. 6-foot Sr. Rohan Walker paced Morristown with 28.

Paterson Eastside topped East Orange 74-64. Johnson tallied 24.

Paterson Eastside topped Passaic Tech 65-46. 6-foot-3 Jr. Asem Johnson and 6-foot-7 Jr. Shakur Juiston divided 34.