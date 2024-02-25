The Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament is et for February 24-March 2. The winner advances to the national tournament in Herkimer NY

LAST YEAR

Brookdale beat Northampton 90-84. 6 foot 5 Fr. Darnell Askew had 26 points and 14 rebounds.

2 YEARS AGO



Brookdale fell to Philadelphia CC 78-58. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Mateo scored 19.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Middlesex CC fell to Montgomery CC 81-61. 5 foot 11 F. Josh Daniels hit for 21 for MCC

5 YEARS AGO

Middlesex CC edged Union CC 68-67. West scored 24 and was named MVP. Burno tallied 24 for Union CC.

6 YEARS AGO

Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.

7 YEARS AGO

Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.

8 YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones

9 YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship

10 YEARS AGO

Brookdale CC won the title