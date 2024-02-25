Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds/Results/Schedule 2024
The Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament is et for February 24-March 2. The winner advances to the national tournament in Herkimer NY
Saturday February 24
8th seeded Union CC edged Thaddeus Stevens Tech 73-72.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday Feb 27
Union CC at top seeded Brookdale CC
5th seeded Philadelphia CC at 4th seeded Camden CC
6th seeded Northampton CC at 3rd seeded Atlantic Cape CC
7th seeded Sussex CC at 2nd seeded Montgomery CC
semifinals
Feb 29
championship
Saturday March 2
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Brookdale beat Northampton 90-84. 6 foot 5 Fr. Darnell Askew had 26 points and 14 rebounds.
2 YEARS AGO
Brookdale fell to Philadelphia CC 78-58. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Mateo scored 19.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Middlesex CC fell to Montgomery CC 81-61. 5 foot 11 F. Josh Daniels hit for 21 for MCC
5 YEARS AGO
Middlesex CC edged Union CC 68-67. West scored 24 and was named MVP. Burno tallied 24 for Union CC.
6 YEARS AGO
Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.
7 YEARS AGO
Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.
8 YEARS AGO
Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones
9 YEARS AGO
Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship
10 YEARS AGO
Brookdale CC won the title
Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Results/All Tournament 2023 2/26/23
Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Results 2022
Region 19 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020
Region 19 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2019
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches