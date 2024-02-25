Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Seeds/Results/Schedule 2024

Manny Bell
Manny Bell
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament is et for February 24-March 2. The winner advances to the national tournament in Herkimer NY

Saturday February 24

8th seeded Union CC edged Thaddeus Stevens Tech 73-72.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday Feb 27

Union CC at top seeded Brookdale CC

5th seeded Philadelphia CC at 4th seeded Camden CC

6th seeded Northampton CC at 3rd seeded Atlantic Cape CC

7th seeded Sussex CC at 2nd seeded Montgomery CC

semifinals

Feb 29


championship

Saturday March 2


PRIOR YEARS

Advertisement

LAST YEAR

Brookdale beat Northampton 90-84. 6 foot 5 Fr. Darnell Askew had 26 points and 14 rebounds.

2 YEARS AGO

Brookdale fell to Philadelphia CC 78-58. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Mateo scored 19.

3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Middlesex CC fell to Montgomery CC 81-61. 5 foot 11 F. Josh Daniels hit for 21 for MCC

5 YEARS AGO

Middlesex CC edged Union CC 68-67. West scored 24 and was named MVP. Burno tallied 24 for Union CC.

6 YEARS AGO

Brookdale beat Cumberland 70-62. Goode had 25 and was named Tournament MVP. 6 foot Fr. Kevin Clark (Miami FL) came off the bench to score 21 for Cumberland.

7 YEARS AGO

Brookdale trimmed Camden 72-69. 6-foot-3 So. James Wright tallied 15 points. 6-foot So. Kerry Kirkwood was named MVP.

8 YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC edged Brookdale 55-54 despite 27 from Mason Jones

9 YEARS AGO

Philadelphia CC emerged with the championship

10 YEARS AGO

Brookdale CC won the title

Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Results/All Tournament 2023 2/26/23

Region 19 D-3 Juco Tournament Results 2022

Region 19 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020

Region 19 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2019

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement