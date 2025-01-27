NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 12

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 20 through Sunday January 26
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Peter Gorman
6 foot Sr.
Mater Dei
NJ Hoops #150 Class of 2020
Ramapo
Led the Roadrunners to two wins, averaging 23 ppg, 3.5 rpg while shooting 52%, 62% and 80%
