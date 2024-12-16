NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 6

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 9 through Sunday December 15
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Nick Koch
6 foot Jr.
Don Bosco
College of NJ
Averaged 25.5 ppg while converting 57%, 70% and 86%,
NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 5 12/9/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 4 12/2/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 3 11/25/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 2 11/18/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 1 11/11/24
NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years