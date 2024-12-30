NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 8

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 23 through Sunday December 29
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
DJ Alicea
6 foot 2 Sr.
Dayton
NJ Hoops #95 Class of 2020
transfer from Georgian Court
Kean
Went for 29 points, 3 rebounds while converting 8-13 from the floor and 13-16 from the line
