NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 14

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 3 through Sunday February 9.
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-2 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cam Edmonds
6 foot 2 Jr.
Western Branch VA
Moravian Prep
Georgian Court
In two wins averaged 24.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5 apg, 2 spg while shooting 49%, 38% and 76%
