NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 9

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 30 through Sunday January 5
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-2 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Starrell Hearns
6 foot 2 R/S So.
Carteret
NJ Hoops #134 Class of 2021
Patrick School National
NJ Hoops #26 postgrad Class of 2022
Bloomfield
Averaged 22.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 5 apg, 2 spg while converting 45%, 37%, 100%
