NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 11

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 13 through Sunday January 19
NJHOOPS.COM NJ D-2 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ethan Maynard
6 foot 1 Fr.
Seton Hall Prep
NJ Hoops #75 Class of 2023
Compass Prep
NJ Hoops #4 postgrad Class of 2024
Bloomfield
Averaged 25 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.5 apg while shooting 55%, 50% and 83%
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 10 1/13/25
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 9 1/6/25
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 7 12/23/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 6 12/16/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 5 12/9/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 4 12/2/24
NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 3 11/25/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 2 11/18/24
NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week 2024-25 Week 1 11/11/24
NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years