NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 11

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday January 13 through Sunday January 19

NJHOOPS.COM D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ       

Max Zakheim

6 foot Sr.

Frisch

Bryant

Yeshiva

Averaged 28.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg while converting 55%, 47% and 80%

