NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2022-23 Week 19
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the eighth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 13 through Sunday March 19
NJHOOPS.COM D-1 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
5 foot 8 Sr.
Patrick School
Little rock
Kansas State
Led the Wildcats to Sweet 16 averaging 22 ppg, 4 rpg, 11.5 apg, while shooting 54%, 43% and 91%
