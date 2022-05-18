 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Class of 2022 Commitments to NJ Junior Colleges
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-18 10:16:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Class of 2022 Commitments to NJ Junior Colleges

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The senior year for the Class of 2022 is complete and more and more players are making college commitments.

This list will be updated often as new commitments are announced. This list does not include postgrads

The NJ Hooper Class of 2022 Commitments to NJ Junior Colleges

Aidenn Gorombey-Kelly
Aidenn Gorombey-Kelly

Aidenn Gorombey-Kelly

5 foot 10

Johnson Regiona;

Middlesex CC

Gorombey-Kelly makes college pick - 5/18/22

Isham McClain
Isham McClain

Isham McClain

6 foot 3

Pemberton

Mercer CC

McLain makes college pick - 5/17/22

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}