Dean makes college pick
Salem Tech senior Wyatt Dean has made his college pick.Dean has decided to stay in state and play at Rowan Cumberland County College.This season he averaged 20.5 ppg, high of 40.As a junior he went...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news