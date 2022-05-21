Hogan makes college pick
6 foot 3 Hightstown senior Ayden Hogan has made his college pick.Hogan has decided to stay close to home and attend Mercer CCThis season he helped the Rams to a 13-12 record. He averaged 15.3 ppg w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news