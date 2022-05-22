Harris makes college pick
5 foot 11 New Egypt senior Adam Harris has made his college plans.Harris has decided to stay local and attend Mercer County College.This season he led New Egypt to a 16-11 record He averaged 18.4 p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news