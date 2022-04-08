NJHoops.com Class of 2022 College Commitments
The college commitments are still coming in.
This will be updated as more are announced.
NJHoops.com Class of 2022 College Commitments (as of 4/8/22)
|Type
|# of NJ Hoopers
|
18
|
5
|
D-3 College Commitments to NJAC Schools
|
1
|
6
|
21
|
Commitments to NJ Junior Colleges
|
Commitments to out of state junior colleegs
|
Commitments to NJ postgrad/5th Year programs
|
Commitments to out of state postgrad programs
Non NJ High School Class of 2022 Commitments
|Type
|# of NJ Hoopers
|
7
|
6
|
NJ Junior College sophs college commitments
|
Out of state Juco sophs college commitments
