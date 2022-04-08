 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Class of 2022 College Commitments
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-08 14:03:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJHoops.com Class of 2022 College Commitments

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The senior season for the Class of 2021 was a short one due to the pandemic.

The college commitments are still coming in.

This will be updated as more are announced.

Blair's Otega Oweh
Blair's Otega Oweh
NJHoops.com Class of 2022 College Commitments (as of 4/8/22)
Type # of NJ Hoopers

D-1 College Commitments

18

D-2 College Commitments

5

D-3 College Commitments to NJAC Schools

1

D-3 College Commitments NJ Non NJAC

6

D-3 College Commitments to out of state schools

21

Commitments to NJ Junior Colleges

Commitments to out of state junior colleegs

Commitments to NJ postgrad/5th Year programs

Commitments to out of state postgrad programs

Non NJ High School Class of 2022 Commitments
Type # of NJ Hoopers

Out of state postgrads college commitments

7

NJ postgrad/5th year seniors college commitments

6

NJ Junior College sophs college commitments

Out of state Juco sophs college commitments

NJHoops.com Class of 2021 College Commitments

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}