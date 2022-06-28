 NJHoops - NJHoops.com Class of 2022 Commitments to Out of State Junior Colleges
NJHoops.com Class of 2022 Commitments to Out of State Junior Colleges

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops

The senior year for the Class of 2022 is complete and more and more players are making college commitments.

This list will be updated often as new commitments are announced. This list does not include postgrads

The NJ Hooper Class of 2022 Commitments to out of state Junior Colleges

Javon Adams
6 foot 9

Olympus Prep

Northwest Kansas Tech JC

Adams makes college pick - 6/28/22


Brendan O'Reilly
6 foot

Hopewell Valley

Bucks PA JC

O'Reilly makes college pick - 6/6/22

