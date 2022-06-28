NJHoops.com Class of 2022 Commitments to Out of State Junior Colleges
The senior year for the Class of 2022 is complete and more and more players are making college commitments.
This list will be updated often as new commitments are announced. This list does not include postgrads
The NJ Hooper Class of 2022 Commitments to out of state Junior Colleges
Javon Adams
6 foot 9
Olympus Prep
Northwest Kansas Tech JC
Adams makes college pick - 6/28/22
Brendan O'Reilly
6 foot
Hopewell Valley
Bucks PA JC
