NJHoops.com NJ Juco Sophs Class of 2022 New College Commitments

Jay Gomes
Numerous NJ Hoopers stay in state and play at local junior colleges.

A look at those in the Class of 2022 that have made new college commitments.

This list will be updated when more players make college choices.

Raheem Carter
6 foot 6

Roselle Catholic

Raritan Valley CC

Dillard

Carter finds newest college home - 5/7/22

Eric Neal
6 foot

Concord DE

Salem CC

Wilmington

Neal makes new college commitment - 5/26/22

