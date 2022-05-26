NJHoops.com NJ Juco Sophs Class of 2022 New College Commitments
Numerous NJ Hoopers stay in state and play at local junior colleges.
A look at those in the Class of 2022 that have made new college commitments.
This list will be updated when more players make college choices.
Raheem Carter
6 foot 6
Roselle Catholic
Raritan Valley CC
Dillard
Eric Neal
6 foot
Concord DE
Salem CC
Wilmington
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches