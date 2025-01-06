NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ 2024-25 Week 9

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the tenth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 30 through Sunday January 5
NJHOOPS.COM D-3 COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK FROM NJ
Hank Morgan
6 foot 5 Sr.
Caldwell
NJ Hoops #128 Class of 2020
Berkshire Prep
NJ Hoops #18 out of state postgrad Class of 2021
Hamilton
Led Hamilton to the championship of the Stevens Holiday Tournament averaging 28 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2 apg, 1.5 spg while shooting 60% and 38%.
