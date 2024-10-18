Advertisement
Calloway has college home
5 foot 11 former Orange/Covenant College Prep star Jasir Calloway has found his college home.
• Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 NE-10 Part 1
Former Watchung Hills star Elijah Lewis was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the NE-10 Part 1
• Jay Gomes
Seton Hall New Player Orientation 2024
Former Patrick School star Scotty Middleton is one of 11 newcomers for Seton Hall
• Jay Gomes
McCallam finds next college home
6 foot 7 former Bloomfield/Olympus/Union CC star Isiah McCallam has found his next college home.
• Jay Gomes
Anderson has college home
6 foot 7 former Olympus High School star Shontez Anderson has found his college home.
• Jay Gomes
Smith finds new college home
