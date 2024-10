5 foot 11 former Orange/Covenant College Prep star Jasir Calloway has found his college home.

Calloway is playing for Union CC.

As a senior he helped Orange to a 13-13 record

This season he averaged 4.5 ppg with a high of 11 in a win over Cedar Grove.

