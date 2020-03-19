News More News
Season Wrap & All State/All Everything Teams 2020

NJ Hoops continues their complete wrap-up coverage of the shortened 2019-20 season over the next few weeks. We will be adding two new teams per day.

NJHoops.com Final Top 20 Rankings & Results

NJHoops.com Final Rankings Teams 21-100

NJHoops.com Final Independent/Prep Rankings 2019-20

NJHoops.com State Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Teams 2020

NJHoops.com County Tournament Central & All County Tournament Teams

NJ HOOPS ALL STATE TEAMS  

2 more teams will be selected daily

NJHoops.com 1st Team All State

NJHoops.com 2nd Team All State

NJHoops.com 3rd Team All State

NJHoops.com 4th Team All State

NJHoops.com 5th Team All State

NJHoops.com 6th Team All State

NJHoops.com 7th Team All State

NJHoops.com 8th Team All State

NJHoops.com 9th Team All State

NJHoops.com 10th Team All State

NJHoops.com 11th Team All State

NJHoops.com 12th Team All State

NJHoops.com 13th Team All State

NJHoops.com 14th Team All State

NJHoops.com 15th Team All State

NJHoops.com 16th Team All State

NJHoops.com 1st Team All State Independent/Prep

NJHoops.com 2nd Team All State Independent/Prep

NJHoops.com All Postgraduate Program Team

NJHoops.com All State Non Public A

NJHoops.com All State Non Public B

NJHoops.com All State Group 4

NJHoops.com All State Group 3

NJHoops.com All State Group 2

NJHoops.com All State Group 1

NJHOOPS.COM ALL COUNTY TEAMS 2020

To be posted shortly

NJHOOPS.COM ALL AVERYTHING TEAMS

To be posted shortly

Season Wrap & All State/All Everything Teams 2019

{{ article.author_name }}