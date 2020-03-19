Season Wrap & All State/All Everything Teams 2020
NJ Hoops continues their complete wrap-up coverage of the shortened 2019-20 season over the next few weeks. We will be adding two new teams per day.
NJHoops.com Final Top 20 Rankings & Results
NJHoops.com Final Rankings Teams 21-100
NJHoops.com Final Independent/Prep Rankings 2019-20
NJHoops.com State Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Teams 2020
NJHoops.com County Tournament Central & All County Tournament Teams
NJ HOOPS ALL STATE TEAMS
2 more teams will be selected daily
NJHoops.com 1st Team All State
NJHoops.com 2nd Team All State
NJHoops.com 3rd Team All State
NJHoops.com 4th Team All State
NJHoops.com 5th Team All State
NJHoops.com 6th Team All State
NJHoops.com 7th Team All State
NJHoops.com 8th Team All State
NJHoops.com 9th Team All State
NJHoops.com 10th Team All State
NJHoops.com 11th Team All State
NJHoops.com 12th Team All State
NJHoops.com 13th Team All State
NJHoops.com 14th Team All State
NJHoops.com 15th Team All State
NJHoops.com 16th Team All State
NJHoops.com 1st Team All State Independent/Prep
NJHoops.com 2nd Team All State Independent/Prep
NJHoops.com All Postgraduate Program Team
NJHoops.com All State Non Public A
NJHoops.com All State Non Public B
NJHoops.com All State Group 4
NJHoops.com All State Group 3
NJHoops.com All State Group 2
NJHoops.com All State Group 1
NJHOOPS.COM ALL COUNTY TEAMS 2020
To be posted shortly
NJHOOPS.COM ALL AVERYTHING TEAMS
To be posted shortly
Season Wrap & All State/All Everything Teams 2019
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches