NJ Hoops continues their complete wrap-up coverage of the 2016-17 season over the next few weeks. We will be adding two new teams per day.
Final Top 20 Rankings & Results
NJ Hoops Independent/Prep Team Rankings
NJ HOOPS ALL STATE TEAMS
NJ Hoops 5th Team All State
NJ Hoops 6th Team All State
NJ Hoops 7th Team All State
NJ Hoops 8th Team All State
NJ Hoops 9th Team All State
NJ Hoops 10th Team All State
NJ Hoops 11th Team All State
NJ Hoops 12th Team All State
NJ Hoops 13th Team All State
NJ Hoops 14th Team All State
NJ Hoops All State Prep/Independent 1st Team
NJ Hoops All State Prep/Independent 2nd Team
NJ Hoops All Non Public A Team
NJ Hoops All Non Public B Team
NJ Hoops All State Group 4
NJ Hoops All State Group 3
NJ Hoops All State Group 2
NJ Hoops All State Group 1
NJ Hoops All State Senior
NJ Hoops All State Junior
NJ Hoops All State Sophomore
NJ Hoops All State Freshman
ALL COUNTY TEAMS
NJ Hoops All Atlantic County
NJ Hoops All Bergen County
NJ Hoops All Burlington County
NJ Hoops All Camden County
NJ Hoops All Cape May/Cumberland County
NJ Hoops All Essex County
NJ Hoops All Gloucester/Salem County
NJ Hoops All Hudson County
NJ Hoops All Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County
NJ Hoops All Mercer County
NJ Hoops All Middlesex County
NJ Hoops All Monmouth County
NJ Hoops All Morris County
NJ Hoops All Ocean County
NJ Hoops All Passaic County
NJ Hoops All Somerset County
NJ Hoops All Union County