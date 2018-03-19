21 St Augustine's 19-6
22 Hackensack 23-7
23 St Joseph's Metuchen 23-5
24 Haddonfield 29-4
25 Rumson 25-3
26 Camden 21-6
27 Rutgers Prep 16-10
28 Bishop Eustace 18-10
29 Neptune 22-6
30 Eastern 20-9
31 Ewing 18-9
32 timber Creek 20-7
33 Pope John 17-11
34 Dwight Englewood 22-7
35 Wayne Hills 21-8
36 Paterson Kennedy 21-7
37 CBA 17-8
38 Toms River North 25-5
39 Union Catholic 18-10
40 Trenton 22-8
41 North bergen 21-8
42 Lincoln 20-8
43 Colts Neck 19-8
44 Chatham 27-6
45 Ridgewood 15-11
46 Newark Central 23-9
47 Bloomfield 22-7
48 Westside 17-11
49 Demarest 24-6
50 Teaneck 17-9
51 Piscataway 23-4
52 Woodbury 21-12
53 Ramapo 24-5
54 Irvington 18-11
55 Colonia 17-10
56 Hightstown 21-7
57 Old Bridge 19-8
58 Hunterdon Central 16-11
59 Moorestown 24-6
60 Delsea 25-6
61 Delbarton 19-7
62 Pt Beach 19-10
63 Ramsey 23-8
64 Wathcung Hills 20-8
65 Union 16-11
66 Howell 13-12
67 Cherokee 17-10
68 Bloomfield Tech 21-7
69 Millburn 23-4
70 Cresskill 29-3
71 Manasquan 20-7
72 Randolph 20-7
73 Rahway 23-4
74 Phillipsburg 17-9
75 Scotch Plains 20-7
76 Carteret 23-7
77 Johnson 17-8
78 Christ the King 15-12
79 Morristown Beard 16-11
80 Montclair Kimberly 17-9
81 St Marys Rutherford 19-8
82 St. Joseph's Montvale 15-13
83 Pleasantville 16-10
84 St. Joseph's Hammonton 20-8
85 matawan 20-6
86 Bordentown 19-10
87 Lower Cape May 21-7
88 Barnegat 22-7
89 Snyder 16-11
90 Wayne Valley 17-9
91 North Hunterdon 16-10
92 Voorhees 17-7
93 Sparta 16-9
94 Hackettstown 19-9
95 Newton 23-4
96 Hopewell Valley 21-6
97 Lodi 17-8
98 Bridgewater 14-13
99 Bishop Ahr 17-8
100 West Windsor North 15-9