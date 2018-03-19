Ticker
NJHoops Final Top 100, Teams 21-100

#23 St. Joseph's Metuchen
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

21 St Augustine's 19-6

22 Hackensack 23-7

23 St Joseph's Metuchen 23-5

24 Haddonfield 29-4

25 Rumson 25-3

26 Camden 21-6

27 Rutgers Prep 16-10

28 Bishop Eustace 18-10

29 Neptune 22-6

30 Eastern 20-9

31 Ewing 18-9

32 timber Creek 20-7

33 Pope John 17-11

34 Dwight Englewood 22-7

35 Wayne Hills 21-8

36 Paterson Kennedy 21-7

37 CBA 17-8

38 Toms River North 25-5

39 Union Catholic 18-10

40 Trenton 22-8

41 North bergen 21-8

42 Lincoln 20-8

43 Colts Neck 19-8

44 Chatham 27-6

45 Ridgewood 15-11

46 Newark Central 23-9

47 Bloomfield 22-7

48 Westside 17-11

49 Demarest 24-6

50 Teaneck 17-9

51 Piscataway 23-4

52 Woodbury 21-12

53 Ramapo 24-5

54 Irvington 18-11

55 Colonia 17-10

56 Hightstown 21-7

57 Old Bridge 19-8

58 Hunterdon Central 16-11

59 Moorestown 24-6

60 Delsea 25-6

61 Delbarton 19-7

62 Pt Beach 19-10

63 Ramsey 23-8

64 Wathcung Hills 20-8

65 Union 16-11

66 Howell 13-12

67 Cherokee 17-10

68 Bloomfield Tech 21-7

69 Millburn 23-4

70 Cresskill 29-3

71 Manasquan 20-7

72 Randolph 20-7

73 Rahway 23-4

74 Phillipsburg 17-9

75 Scotch Plains 20-7

76 Carteret 23-7

77 Johnson 17-8

78 Christ the King 15-12

79 Morristown Beard 16-11

80 Montclair Kimberly 17-9

81 St Marys Rutherford 19-8

82 St. Joseph's Montvale 15-13

83 Pleasantville 16-10

84 St. Joseph's Hammonton 20-8

85 matawan 20-6

86 Bordentown 19-10

87 Lower Cape May 21-7

88 Barnegat 22-7

89 Snyder 16-11

90 Wayne Valley 17-9

91 North Hunterdon 16-10

92 Voorhees 17-7

93 Sparta 16-9

94 Hackettstown 19-9

95 Newton 23-4

96 Hopewell Valley 21-6

97 Lodi 17-8

98 Bridgewater 14-13

99 Bishop Ahr 17-8

100 West Windsor North 15-9


