football

NJ Hoops 3rd Team All State 2018

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
The 2017-18 high school season ended with the TOC championship game on Monday. With the season complete it's time to publish NJ Hoops All State Teams. We will publish two teams daily followed by Prep, Independent & Postgrad teams followed by All County Teams.

This is always very difficult to put together with many great players around the state and this year seemed as difficult as ever. To promote as many players as we can, this year we have expanded from 12 teams to 14 teams.

The All State teams picked put a large emphasis on team success. Other times during the year the top players by class are published on NJHoops.com.

Wxcdyaszgjdrzzxk5ab9
Dean Noll

Dean Noll

6 foot Sr.

Shawnee

21.8 ppg

Vzl6zbqle1de9bepz2gg
Ray Bethea

Ray Bethea

6 foot 5 Sr.

Atlantic City

Howard

23.5 ppg

Alxlhsw4hhnmxduyghhn
Alanzo Frink

Alanzo Frink

6 foot 9 Sr.

Roselle Catholic

11.7 ppg

Kprbtgtjo2sfzie0magm
Zach Freemantle

Zach Freemantle

6 foot 8 Jr.

Bergen Catholic

18.9 ppg, 10 rpg,

Abxoqlho2gnbgkkf6qir
Valdir Manuel

Valdir Manuel

6 foot 10 Sr.

Patrick School

16 ppg

