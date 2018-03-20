The 2017-18 high school season ended with the TOC championship game on Monday. With the season complete it's time to publish NJ Hoops All State Teams. We will publish two teams daily followed by Prep, Independent & Postgrad teams followed by All County Teams.

This is always very difficult to put together with many great players around the state and this year seemed as difficult as ever. To promote as many players as we can, this year we have expanded from 12 teams to 14 teams.

The All State teams picked put a large emphasis on team success. Other times during the year the top players by class are published on NJHoops.com.