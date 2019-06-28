Olamuyiwa Makes Choice
6 foot 10 recent Patrick School grad Ola Olamuyiwa has made his college choice.Olamuyiwa has decided to attend Central Connecticut State.This past season he helped the Celtics to a 17-10 record and...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news