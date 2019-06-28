News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 06:36:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Olamuyiwa Makes Choice

Dkkdiaolznsv8oifwzsz
Ola Olamuyiwa
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 10 recent Patrick School grad Ola Olamuyiwa has made his college choice.Olamuyiwa has decided to attend Central Connecticut State.This past season he helped the Celtics to a 17-10 record and...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}