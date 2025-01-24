NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday January 23, 2025

6 foot 4 Cedar Grove three sport star Nick Russo has made his college pick.
Former Immaculate Conception star Zakai Zeigler is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leaders in assists
Former Pennsauken star Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the NJ Hoopers among the leading Rebounders in D-1
Four of the top fifteen scorers in the country are NJ Hoopers including Monmouth's Abdi Bashir
Cherry Hill West's Carter Gill had a big game & is one of the NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Tuesday
6 foot 4 Cedar Grove three sport star Nick Russo has made his college pick.
Former Immaculate Conception star Zakai Zeigler is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leaders in assists
Former Pennsauken star Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the NJ Hoopers among the leading Rebounders in D-1