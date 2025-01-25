NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Friday January 24, 2025

Montclair's La'Mear Singletary had a big game & is one of the NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday
6 foot 5 West Orange two sport star Terrell Wilfong has his college decision.
Xavian Lee helped Princeton to a big win. A look at how the NJ teams are doing in NJHoops.com chances to Dance
Montgomery Bohdan Biekietov had a big game & is a NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Wednesday
6 foot 4 Cedar Grove three sport star Nick Russo has made his college pick.
Montclair's La'Mear Singletary had a big game & is one of the NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Thursday
6 foot 5 West Orange two sport star Terrell Wilfong has his college decision.
Xavian Lee helped Princeton to a big win. A look at how the NJ teams are doing in NJHoops.com chances to Dance