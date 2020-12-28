NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week5 2020-21

NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week5 2020-21
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 21 through Sunday December 27. There were no games played in the small colleges
6 foot 7 Jr.
Seton Hall
Our Saviour Lutheran NY
Scored 26 points with 12 rebounds and 4 assists in the win over Georgetown. Shot 10-19 from field, 3-7 from three and 3-3 from line.
