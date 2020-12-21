NJHoops - NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 4 2020-21

NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 4 2020-21
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 14 through Sunday December 20. With the cancellation of all games due to the corona virus there were a limited number of games played and none in the small colleges
6 foot 6 Jr.
Rutgers
Don Bosco
NJ Hoops #8 Class of 2018
Led the Scarlet Knights to two Big 10 wins, averaging 27.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.5 apg while shooting 59% from floor, 63% from three and 64% from the line.
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week, Week 3 2020-21
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 2 2020-21
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 1 2020-21
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches