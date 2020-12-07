NJHoops - NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 2 2020-21

NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 2 2020-21
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday November 30 through Sunday December 6. With the cancellation of all games due to the corona virus there were a limited number of games played and none in the small colleges
NJ DIVISION 1 COLLEGE
6 foot 11 Sr.
Seton Hall
Montverde Academy FL
Averaged 20.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg and 1.3 bpg as the Pirates split 4 games in a busy week. Shot 48% from field, 36% from three and 71% from line.
DIVISION 1 - FROM NJ AT AN OUT OF STATE COLLEGE
6 foot 2
Dwight Englewood
Finished HS out of state
Wichita State
Averaged 20 ppg, 3 rpg and 2.5 apg as the Shockers split two games. Shot 35% from three and was a strong 12-13 (92.3%) from the line.
