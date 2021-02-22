NJHoops - NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 13

NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 13
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from February 15 through Sunday February 21.
This Player of the Week is for players who played high school ball in NJ and headed out of state for college
6 foot 7 Fr.
St. Joseph's
Middle Township
Transferred out of state as sophomore
Went for a triple double in a win with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists while shooting 7-15 and 4-9 from long range
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 12
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ Week 11
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ Week 10
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 9 2021
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 8 2020-21
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ Week 7 2020-21
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, week 6 2020-21
NJHoops.com NJ D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, week 5 2020-21
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ Week 4 2020-21
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 3 2020-21
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 2 2020-21
NJHoops.com College Players of the Week, Week 1 2020-21
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches