NJHoops - NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 4 2020-21

NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 4 2020-21
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the sixth year in a row we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday December 14 through Sunday December 20. With the cancellation of all games due to the corona virus there were a limited number of games played and none in the small colleges
6 foot 10 Jr.
St. Bonaventure
Mainland
Putnam Science Academy
Led the Bonnies to a pair of season opening wins averaging 19.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.5 bpg while shooting 62% from the floor.
