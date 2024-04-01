NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 21
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 25 through Sunday March 31
6 foot 3 Sr.
St. Benedict's
NJ Hoops #16 Class of 2019
St. Peter’s
Oregon
Hofstra
Alabama
Helped the Crismon Tide to the Final 4 averaging 14.5 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg
