NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 15
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday February 12 through Sunday February 18
6 foot 7 Jr.
Trenton Catholic
NJ Hoops #9 Class of 2020
VCU
Florida State
Averaged 20.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2 spg, 3.5 bpg while shooting 70%, 57% and 75%
