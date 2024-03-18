NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 19
In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the ninth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.
The NJHoops.com College Players of the week are for games from Monday March 11 through Sunday March 17
6 foot 2 Grad
Blair
NJ Hoops #29 Class of 2020
Stanford
NC State
Led the Wolfpack to the ACC Tournament title averaging 13.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 apg while shooting 55%, 56% and 100%
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 18 3/11/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023024 Week 17 3/4/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 16 2/26/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 15 2/19/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 14 2/12/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 13 2/5/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 11 1/22/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 10 1/15/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 9 1/8/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 8 1/1/24
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 7 12/25/23
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 6 12/18/23
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 5 12/11/23
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 4 12/4/23
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ 2023-24 Week 3 11/27/23
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ Week 2 2023-24 11/20/23
NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ, Week 1 2023-24 11/13/23
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches