It is with a heavy heart we report on the untimely passing of former Point Pleasant Beach star Chris Pina.

As a high school junior he averaged 8 ppg and was selected by the coaches 2nd Team Shore Conference Class B Central

He spent his first two high school seasons at Spotswood. As a sophomore at Spotswood he notched 4 ppg.

The 2018 graduate was ranked among NJ Hoops top 125 seniors in the Class.

Pina was in the Army reserves, finishing his basic training last summer.

The story from the Home News & Tribune

Spotswood man killed in Monroe Bicycle Accident

Chris Pina - RIP.