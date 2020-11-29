NJHoops - Jermaine Knight RIP

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of former Phillipsburg Star Jermaine Knight. Knight passed away Thursday in a Thanksgiving day car crash

Knight just finished his freshman year at Rosemont College where he averaged 1.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg and 0.2 apg.

As a senior at Phillipsburg he averaged 8 ppg scoring 19 in a narrow loss to Rutgers Prep.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches