Group 4 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
Group 4 is the state group for the biggest public schools in the state.
GROUP 4
STATE SEMIFINALS
North 1 vs. North 2
Central vs. South
STATE FINAL
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -
PRE-SEASON PICKS
GROUP 4: Elizabeth oLenape
North 1- Paterson Kennedy
North 2- Elizabeth
Central - Marlboro
South - Lenape
GROUP 4: Lenape over Elizabeth
North 1- Paterson Kennedy
North 2- Elizabeth
Central - Marlboro
South - Lenape
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
TWO YEARS AGO
Cancelled
3 YEARS AGO
Newark East Side downed Freehold Township 69-44. 6 foot 4 Jr. Mikah Johnson netted 18.
4 YEARS AGO
Shawnee surprised Newark East Side 56-53. Deveney had 18.
5 YEARS AGO
Linden stopped Shawnee 57-41 as 6-foot-1 Sr. Khalief Crawford scored 17.
6 YEARS AGO
Linden shut down Atlantic City 54-45. 6-foot-2 Jr. Khalief Crawford tallied 13.
7 YEARS AGO
North champ Paterson Eastside topped South champ Cherry Hill East 50-34. 6-foot-4 Sr. Asem Johnson had 7.
8 YEARS AGO
North champ Linden beat South/Central champ Trenton 66-53 as 6-foot-8 Cincinati bound Sr. Quadri Moore had 22 points and 21 rebounds.
NORTH 1
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 28
16th seeded Columbia at top seeded Ridgewood
9th seeded North Star Academy at 8th seeded East Orange
12th seeded Barringer at 5th seeded Paterson Eastside
13th seeded North bergen at 4th seeded Bloomfield
14th seeded Fair lawn at 3rd seeded Paterson Kennedy
11th seeded Union City at 6th seeded Randolph
10th seeded Hackensack at 7th seeded Memorial
15th seeded Clifton at 2nd seeded Morristown
QUARTERFINALS
Wed Mar 2
winner of Columbia/Ridgewood vs. winner of North Star Academy/East Orange
winner of Barringer/Paterson Eastside vs. winner of North bergen/Bloomfield
winner of Fair lawn/Paterson Kennedy vs. winner of Union City/Randolph
winner of Hackensack/Memorial vs. winner of Clifton/Morristown
SEMIFINALS
Fri Mar 4
winner of Columbia/Ridgewood/North Star Academy/East Orange vs. winner of Barringer/Paterson Eastside/North bergen/Bloomfield
winner of Fair lawn/Paterson Kennedy/Union City/Randolph vs. winner of Hackensack/Memorial/Clifton/Morristown
FINAL
Mon March 7
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Paterson Kennedy shut down Ridgewood 74-44. Harrison netted 21.
3 YEARS AGO
Union City upended Hackensack 58-54. Odum had 15. 6 foot Jr. Kevin Mateo went for 32 for Hackensack
4 YEARS AGO
Hackensack knocked off North Bergen 87-63. Saliba tallied 25 and Taylor 20. 6 foot 3 Jr. Abdallah Saleh scored 26 for North Bergen
5 YEARS AGO
Bloomfield beat Ridgewood 39-34. Jr. Magowa Akindebe had 9.
6 YEARS AGO
Hackensack edged Morristown 67-64. 6-foot-3 So. Atiba Taylor tallied 21. 6-foot Sr. Rohan Walker paced Morristown with 28.
7 YEARS AGO
Paterson Eastside topped East Orange 74-64. Johnson tallied 24.
8 YEARS AGO
Paterson Eastside topped Passaic Tech 65-46. 6-foot-3 Jr. Asem Johnson and 6-foot-7 Jr. Shakur Juiston divided 34.
NORTH 2
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 28
16th seeded Hillsborough at top seeded Watchung Hills
9th seeded Elizabeth at 8th seeded JP Stevens
12th seeded Piscataway at 5th seeded Newark East Side
13th seeded Hunterdon Central at 4th seeded Franklin
14th seeded Phillipsburg at 3rd seeded Linden
11th seeded Bridgewater at 6th seeded Ridge
10th seeded Edison at 7th seeded Scotch Plains
16th seeded Plainfield at 2nd seeded Westfield
QUARTERFINALS
Wed Mar 2
winner of Hillsborough/Watchung Hills vs. winner of Elizabeth/JP Stevens
winner of Piscataway/Newark East Side vs. winner of Hunterdon Central/Franklin
winner of Phillipsburg/Linden vs. winner of Bridgewater/Ridge
winner of Edison/Scotch Plains vs. winner of Plainfield/Westfield
SEMIFINALS
Fri Mar 4
FINAL
Mon Mar 7
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Elizabeth upset Watchung Hills 56-54. Pierre tallied 18.
3 YEARS AGO
Newark East Side edged Elizabeth 50-48. Nasir Johnson and 5 foot 8 Sr. Nas Amos both had 13.
4 YEARS AGO
Newark East Side held off Linden 57-52. 5 foot 11 Sr. Shamir Johnson tallied 15. Jones had 22 for Linden.
5 YEARS AGO
Linden nipped Newark East Side 59-51. Jones tallied 15.
6 YEARS AGO
Linden edged Newark East Side 62-59 in overtime. Jones had 17.
7 YEARS AGO
Linden shut down Ridge 55-44. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quentin Dixon scored 16.
8 YEARS AGO
Linden scaled Ridge 65-48. 6-foot-2 Jr. Josh Carter scored 15.
CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 28
16th seeded Sayreville at top seeded Marlboro
9th seeded Freehold Township at 8th seeded Howell
12th seeded Montgomery at 5th seeded Hightstown
13th seeded Middletown South at 4th seeded South Brunswick
14th seeded Rancocas Valley at 3rd seeded Jackson memorial
11th seeded East Brunswick at 6th seeded Northern Burlington
10th seeded Manalapan at 7th seeded Trenton
15th seeded Old Bridge at 2nd seeded Monroe
QUARTERFINALS
Wed Mar 2
winner of Sayreville/Marlboro vs. winner of Freehold Township/Howell
winner of Montgomery/Hightstown vs. winner of Middletown South/South Brunswick
winner of Rancocas Valley/ackson memorial vs. winner of East Brunswick/Northern Burlington
winner of Manalapan/Trenton vs. winner of Old Bridge/Monroe
SEMIFINALS
Fri Mar 4
winner of Sayreville/Marlboro/Freehold Township/Howell vs. winner of Montgomery/Hightstown/Middletown South/South Brunswick
winner of Rancocas Valley/ackson memorial/East Brunswick/Northern Burlington vs. winner of Manalapan/Trenton/Old Bridge/Monroe
FINAL
Mon Mar 7
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
South Brunswick upset Marlboro 72-71. Carbone scored 30 and Strickland 24.
3 YEARS AGO
Freehold Township trimmed Trenton 57-56. Billups had 16.
4 YEARS AGO
Trenton upset Colts Neck 42-41. 6 foot 2 Sr. Ji'Air Brown led with 10.
5 YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central upset Freehold Township 41-39. 6-foot-7 Sr. Chad Dreswick and 6-foot-1 Sr. Sam Johnson both had 10.
6 YEARS AGO
Colts Neck trimmed Freehold Township 45-44. Daniels scored 18.
7 YEARS AGO
Hillsborough upset Freehold Township 66-58. 6-foot-3 Sr. Rob Askes scored 23. Czajkowskihit for 21 for Freehold Township.
8 YEARS AGO
Trenton upset Montgomery 59-57. 6-foot Sr. Nazier McCoy went for 25.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Mon Feb 28
16th seeded Toms River South at top seeded Cherry Hill East
9th seeded Eastern at 8th seeded Central Regional
12th seeded Vineland at 5th seeded Shawnee
13th seeded Kingsway at 4th seeded Cherokee
14th seeded Atlantic Tech at 3rd seeded Egg Harbor
11th seeded Southern at 6th seeded Clearview
10th seeded Williamstown at 7th seeded Millville
15th seeded Bridgeton at 2nd seeded Lenape
QUARTERFINALS
Wed Mar 2
winner of Toms River South/Cherry Hill East vs. winner of Eastern/Central Regional
winner of Vineland/Shawnee vs. winner of Kingsway/Cherokee
winner of Atlantic Tech/Egg Harbor vs. winner of Southern/Clearview
winner of Williamstown/Millville vs. winner of Bridgeton/Lenape
SEMIFINALS
Fri Mar4
winner of Toms River South/Cherry Hill East/Eastern/Central Regional vs. winner of Vineland/Shawnee/Kingsway/Cherokee
winner of Atlantic Tech/Egg Harbor/Southern/Clearview vs. winner of Williamstown/Millville/Bridgeton/Lenape
FINAL
Mon Mar 7
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Cancelled
2 YEARS AGO
Atlantic City shut down Cherry Hill East 61-44. Byard banged home 23.
3 YEARS AGO
Cherokee shut down Millville 55-40. Gibson scored 18.
4 YEARS AGO
Shawnée stopped Atlantic City 61-48. Deveney dropped in 22 with 4 treys.
5 YEARS AGO
Shawnee upset Toms River North 76-72. Deveney dropped in 31 with 5 treys. Rhoden scored 22 for TRN.
6 YEARS AGO
Atlantic City topped Cherokee 51-40. Thomas tallied 16.
7 YEARS AGO
Cherry Hill East topped Cherokee 48-39. Silpe scored 21.
8 YEARS AGO
Cherry Hill East beat Cherokee 52-41 as 6-foot-1 Penn bound Jr. Jake Silpe scored 23.