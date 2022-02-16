Group 4 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

GROUP 4: Lenape over Elizabeth

Group 4 is the state group for the biggest public schools in the state.

North champ Linden beat South/Central champ Trenton 66-53 as 6-foot-8 Cincinati bound Sr. Quadri Moore had 22 points and 21 rebounds.

North champ Paterson Eastside topped South champ Cherry Hill East 50-34. 6-foot-4 Sr. Asem Johnson had 7.

Linden shut down Atlantic City 54-45. 6-foot-2 Jr. Khalief Crawford tallied 13.

Linden stopped Shawnee 57-41 as 6-foot-1 Sr. Khalief Crawford scored 17.

Shawnee surprised Newark East Side 56-53. Deveney had 18.

winner of Fair lawn/Paterson Kennedy/Union City/Randolph vs. winner of Hackensack/Memorial/Clifton/Morristown

winner of Columbia/Ridgewood/North Star Academy/East Orange vs. winner of Barringer/Paterson Eastside/North bergen/Bloomfield

winner of Hackensack/Memorial vs. winner of Clifton/Morristown

winner of Fair lawn/Paterson Kennedy vs. winner of Union City/Randolph

winner of Barringer/Paterson Eastside vs. winner of North bergen/Bloomfield

winner of Columbia/Ridgewood vs. winner of North Star Academy/East Orange

15th seeded Clifton at 2nd seeded Morristown

10th seeded Hackensack at 7th seeded Memorial

11th seeded Union City at 6th seeded Randolph

14th seeded Fair lawn at 3rd seeded Paterson Kennedy

13th seeded North bergen at 4th seeded Bloomfield

12th seeded Barringer at 5th seeded Paterson Eastside

9th seeded North Star Academy at 8th seeded East Orange

16th seeded Columbia at top seeded Ridgewood

Paterson Eastside topped Passaic Tech 65-46. 6-foot-3 Jr. Asem Johnson and 6-foot-7 Jr. Shakur Juiston divided 34.

Hackensack edged Morristown 67-64. 6-foot-3 So. Atiba Taylor tallied 21. 6-foot Sr. Rohan Walker paced Morristown with 28.

Bloomfield beat Ridgewood 39-34. Jr. Magowa Akindebe had 9.

Hackensack knocked off North Bergen 87-63. Saliba tallied 25 and Taylor 20. 6 foot 3 Jr. Abdallah Saleh scored 26 for North Bergen

Union City upended Hackensack 58-54. Odum had 15. 6 foot Jr. Kevin Mateo went for 32 for Hackensack

Paterson Kennedy shut down Ridgewood 74-44. Harrison netted 21.

winner of Edison/Scotch Plains vs. winner of Plainfield/Westfield

winner of Phillipsburg/Linden vs. winner of Bridgewater/Ridge

winner of Piscataway/Newark East Side vs. winner of Hunterdon Central/Franklin

winner of Hillsborough/Watchung Hills vs. winner of Elizabeth/JP Stevens

16th seeded Plainfield at 2nd seeded Westfield

10th seeded Edison at 7th seeded Scotch Plains

11th seeded Bridgewater at 6th seeded Ridge

14th seeded Phillipsburg at 3rd seeded Linden

13th seeded Hunterdon Central at 4th seeded Franklin

12th seeded Piscataway at 5th seeded Newark East Side

9th seeded Elizabeth at 8th seeded JP Stevens

16th seeded Hillsborough at top seeded Watchung Hills

Linden shut down Ridge 55-44. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quentin Dixon scored 16.

Linden edged Newark East Side 62-59 in overtime. Jones had 17.

Newark East Side held off Linden 57-52. 5 foot 11 Sr. Shamir Johnson tallied 15 . Jones had 22 for Linden.

Newark East Side edged Elizabeth 50-48. Nasir Johnson and 5 foot 8 Sr. Nas Amos both had 13.

Mon Feb 28

16th seeded Sayreville at top seeded Marlboro

9th seeded Freehold Township at 8th seeded Howell

12th seeded Montgomery at 5th seeded Hightstown

13th seeded Middletown South at 4th seeded South Brunswick

14th seeded Rancocas Valley at 3rd seeded Jackson memorial

11th seeded East Brunswick at 6th seeded Northern Burlington

10th seeded Manalapan at 7th seeded Trenton

15th seeded Old Bridge at 2nd seeded Monroe

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of Sayreville/Marlboro vs. winner of Freehold Township/Howell

winner of Montgomery/Hightstown vs. winner of Middletown South/South Brunswick

winner of Rancocas Valley/ackson memorial vs. winner of East Brunswick/Northern Burlington

winner of Manalapan/Trenton vs. winner of Old Bridge/Monroe

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar 4

winner of Sayreville/Marlboro/Freehold Township/Howell vs. winner of Montgomery/Hightstown/Middletown South/South Brunswick

winner of Rancocas Valley/ackson memorial/East Brunswick/Northern Burlington vs. winner of Manalapan/Trenton/Old Bridge/Monroe

FINAL

Mon Mar 7



