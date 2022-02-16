 NJHoops - Group 4 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-16 14:05:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Group 4 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2022

Jack Seidler
Jack Seidler
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Group 4 is the state group for the biggest public schools in the state.

GROUP 4

STATE SEMIFINALS


North 1 vs. North 2



Central vs. South



STATE FINAL




THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

PRE-SEASON PICKS

GROUP 4: Elizabeth oLenape

North 1- Paterson Kennedy

North 2- Elizabeth

Central - Marlboro

South - Lenape

PRE-TOURNAMENT PICKS

GROUP 4: Lenape over Elizabeth

North 1- Paterson Kennedy

North 2- Elizabeth

Central - Marlboro

South - Lenape

PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

TWO YEARS AGO

Cancelled

3 YEARS AGO

Newark East Side downed Freehold Township 69-44. 6 foot 4 Jr. Mikah Johnson netted 18.

4 YEARS AGO

Shawnee surprised Newark East Side 56-53. Deveney had 18.

5 YEARS AGO

Linden stopped Shawnee 57-41 as 6-foot-1 Sr. Khalief Crawford scored 17.

6 YEARS AGO

Linden shut down Atlantic City 54-45. 6-foot-2 Jr. Khalief Crawford tallied 13.

7 YEARS AGO

North champ Paterson Eastside topped South champ Cherry Hill East 50-34. 6-foot-4 Sr. Asem Johnson had 7.

8 YEARS AGO

North champ Linden beat South/Central champ Trenton 66-53 as 6-foot-8 Cincinati bound Sr. Quadri Moore had 22 points and 21 rebounds.

NORTH 1    

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 28

16th seeded Columbia at top seeded Ridgewood

9th seeded North Star Academy at 8th seeded East Orange

12th seeded Barringer at 5th seeded Paterson Eastside

13th seeded North bergen at 4th seeded Bloomfield

14th seeded Fair lawn at 3rd seeded Paterson Kennedy

11th seeded Union City at 6th seeded Randolph

10th seeded Hackensack at 7th seeded Memorial

15th seeded Clifton at 2nd seeded Morristown

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of Columbia/Ridgewood vs. winner of North Star Academy/East Orange

winner of Barringer/Paterson Eastside vs. winner of North bergen/Bloomfield

winner of Fair lawn/Paterson Kennedy vs. winner of Union City/Randolph

winner of Hackensack/Memorial vs. winner of Clifton/Morristown

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar 4

winner of Columbia/Ridgewood/North Star Academy/East Orange vs. winner of Barringer/Paterson Eastside/North bergen/Bloomfield

winner of Fair lawn/Paterson Kennedy/Union City/Randolph vs. winner of Hackensack/Memorial/Clifton/Morristown

FINAL

Mon March 7



PRIOR YEARS  

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Paterson Kennedy shut down Ridgewood 74-44. Harrison netted 21.

3 YEARS AGO

Union City upended Hackensack 58-54. Odum had 15. 6 foot Jr. Kevin Mateo went for 32 for Hackensack

4 YEARS AGO

Hackensack knocked off North Bergen 87-63. Saliba tallied 25 and Taylor 20. 6 foot 3 Jr. Abdallah Saleh scored 26 for North Bergen

5 YEARS AGO

Bloomfield beat Ridgewood 39-34. Jr. Magowa Akindebe had 9.

6 YEARS AGO

Hackensack edged Morristown 67-64. 6-foot-3 So. Atiba Taylor tallied 21. 6-foot Sr. Rohan Walker paced Morristown with 28.

7 YEARS AGO

Paterson Eastside topped East Orange 74-64. Johnson tallied 24.

8 YEARS AGO

Paterson Eastside topped Passaic Tech 65-46. 6-foot-3 Jr. Asem Johnson and 6-foot-7 Jr. Shakur Juiston divided 34.

NORTH 2    

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 28

16th seeded Hillsborough at top seeded Watchung Hills

9th seeded Elizabeth at 8th seeded JP Stevens

12th seeded Piscataway at 5th seeded Newark East Side

13th seeded Hunterdon Central at 4th seeded Franklin

14th seeded Phillipsburg at 3rd seeded Linden

11th seeded Bridgewater at 6th seeded Ridge

10th seeded Edison at 7th seeded Scotch Plains

16th seeded Plainfield at 2nd seeded Westfield

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of Hillsborough/Watchung Hills vs. winner of Elizabeth/JP Stevens

winner of Piscataway/Newark East Side vs. winner of Hunterdon Central/Franklin

winner of Phillipsburg/Linden vs. winner of Bridgewater/Ridge

winner of Edison/Scotch Plains vs. winner of Plainfield/Westfield

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar 4


FINAL

Mon Mar 7


PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Elizabeth upset Watchung Hills 56-54. Pierre tallied 18.

3 YEARS AGO

Newark East Side edged Elizabeth 50-48. Nasir Johnson and 5 foot 8 Sr. Nas Amos both had 13.

4 YEARS AGO

Newark East Side held off Linden 57-52. 5 foot 11 Sr. Shamir Johnson tallied 15. Jones had 22 for Linden.

5 YEARS AGO

Linden nipped Newark East Side 59-51. Jones tallied 15.

6 YEARS AGO

Linden edged Newark East Side 62-59 in overtime. Jones had 17.

7 YEARS AGO

Linden shut down Ridge 55-44. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quentin Dixon scored 16.

8 YEARS AGO

Linden scaled Ridge 65-48. 6-foot-2 Jr. Josh Carter scored 15.

CENTRAL    

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 28

16th seeded Sayreville at top seeded Marlboro

9th seeded Freehold Township at 8th seeded Howell

12th seeded Montgomery at 5th seeded Hightstown

13th seeded Middletown South at 4th seeded South Brunswick

14th seeded Rancocas Valley at 3rd seeded Jackson memorial

11th seeded East Brunswick at 6th seeded Northern Burlington

10th seeded Manalapan at 7th seeded Trenton

15th seeded Old Bridge at 2nd seeded Monroe

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of Sayreville/Marlboro vs. winner of Freehold Township/Howell

winner of Montgomery/Hightstown vs. winner of Middletown South/South Brunswick

winner of Rancocas Valley/ackson memorial vs. winner of East Brunswick/Northern Burlington

winner of Manalapan/Trenton vs. winner of Old Bridge/Monroe

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar 4

winner of Sayreville/Marlboro/Freehold Township/Howell vs. winner of Montgomery/Hightstown/Middletown South/South Brunswick

winner of Rancocas Valley/ackson memorial/East Brunswick/Northern Burlington vs. winner of Manalapan/Trenton/Old Bridge/Monroe

FINAL

Mon Mar 7


PRIOR YEARS    

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

South Brunswick upset Marlboro 72-71. Carbone scored 30 and Strickland 24.

3 YEARS AGO

Freehold Township trimmed Trenton 57-56. Billups had 16.

4 YEARS AGO

Trenton upset Colts Neck 42-41. 6 foot 2 Sr. Ji'Air Brown led with 10.

5 YEARS AGO

Hunterdon Central upset Freehold Township 41-39. 6-foot-7 Sr. Chad Dreswick and 6-foot-1 Sr. Sam Johnson both had 10.

6 YEARS AGO

Colts Neck trimmed Freehold Township 45-44. Daniels scored 18.

7 YEARS AGO

Hillsborough upset Freehold Township 66-58. 6-foot-3 Sr. Rob Askes scored 23. Czajkowskihit for 21 for Freehold Township.

8 YEARS AGO

Trenton upset Montgomery 59-57. 6-foot Sr. Nazier McCoy went for 25.

SOUTH JERSEY    

FIRST ROUND

Mon Feb 28

16th seeded Toms River South at top seeded Cherry Hill East

9th seeded Eastern at 8th seeded Central Regional

12th seeded Vineland at 5th seeded Shawnee

13th seeded Kingsway at 4th seeded Cherokee

14th seeded Atlantic Tech at 3rd seeded Egg Harbor

11th seeded Southern at 6th seeded Clearview

10th seeded Williamstown at 7th seeded Millville

15th seeded Bridgeton at 2nd seeded Lenape

QUARTERFINALS

Wed Mar 2

winner of Toms River South/Cherry Hill East vs. winner of Eastern/Central Regional

winner of Vineland/Shawnee vs. winner of Kingsway/Cherokee

winner of Atlantic Tech/Egg Harbor vs. winner of Southern/Clearview

winner of Williamstown/Millville vs. winner of Bridgeton/Lenape

SEMIFINALS

Fri Mar4

winner of Toms River South/Cherry Hill East/Eastern/Central Regional vs. winner of Vineland/Shawnee/Kingsway/Cherokee

winner of Atlantic Tech/Egg Harbor/Southern/Clearview vs. winner of Williamstown/Millville/Bridgeton/Lenape

FINAL

Mon Mar 7



PRIOR YEARS   

LAST YEAR

Cancelled

2 YEARS AGO

Atlantic City shut down Cherry Hill East 61-44. Byard banged home 23.

3 YEARS AGO

Cherokee shut down Millville 55-40. Gibson scored 18.

4 YEARS AGO

Shawnée stopped Atlantic City 61-48. Deveney dropped in 22 with 4 treys.

5 YEARS AGO

Shawnee upset Toms River North 76-72. Deveney dropped in 31 with 5 treys. Rhoden scored 22 for TRN.

6 YEARS AGO

Atlantic City topped Cherokee 51-40. Thomas tallied 16.

7 YEARS AGO

Cherry Hill East topped Cherokee 48-39. Silpe scored 21.

8 YEARS AGO

Cherry Hill East beat Cherokee 52-41 as 6-foot-1 Penn bound Jr. Jake Silpe scored 23.

Group 4 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2020

Group 4 State Tournament Results/All Tournament 2019

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}