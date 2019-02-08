Group 4 State Tournament Seeds/Schedule
Group 4 is the state group for the biggest public schools in the state.
GROUP 4
STATE SEMIFINALS
North 1 vs. North 2
Central vs. South
STATE FINAL
Sunday March 12, 2018
LAST YEAR
Shawnee surprised Newark East Side 56-53. Deveney had 18.
TWO YEARS AGO
Linden stopped Shawnee 57-41 as 6-foot-1 Sr. Khalief Crawford scored 17.
THREE YEARS AGO
Linden shut down Atlantic City 54-45. 6-foot-2 Jr. Khalief Crawford tallied 13.
FOUR YEARS AGO
North champ Paterson Eastside topped South champ Cherry Hill East 50-34. 6-foot-4 Sr. Asem Johnson had 7.
FIVE YEARS AGO
North champ Linden beat South/Central champ Trenton 66-53 as 6-foot-8 Cincinati bound Sr. Quadri Moore had 22 points and 21 rebounds.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -
PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
PRE-SEASON PICKS
GROUP 4: Elizabeth over Montgomery
North 1- Paterson Kennedy
North 2- Elizabeth
Central - Montgomery
South - Cherokee
NORTH 1
FIRST ROUND
Monday February 25
16th seeded East Orange at top seeded Clifton.
9th seeded Hackensack at 8th seeded Livingston.
12th seeded Passaic Tech at 5th seeded Paterson Kennedy.
13th seeded North Bergen at 4th seeded Ridgewood.
14th seeded Memorial at 3rd seeded Union City.
11th seeded West Orange at 6th seeded Montclair.
10th seeded Bloomfield at 7th seeded Bergen Tech.
15th seeded Randolph at 2nd seeded Fair Lawn
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday Feb 27
winner of East Orange/Clifton vs. winner of Hackensack/Livingston
winner of Passaic Tech/Paterson Kennedy vs winner of North Bergen/Ridgewood.
winner of Memorial/Union City vs. winner of West Orange/Montclair.
winner of Bloomfield/Bergen Tech vs. winner of Randolph/Fair Lawn
SEMIFINALS
Friday March 1
FINAL
LAST YEAR
Hackensack knocked off North Bergen 87-63. Saliba tallied 25 and Taylor 20. 6 foot 3 Jr. Abdallah Saleh scored 26 for North Bergen
TWO YEARS AGO
Bloomfield beat Ridgewood 39-34. Jr. Magowa Akindebe had 9.
THREE YEARS AGO
Hackensack edged Morristown 67-64. 6-foot-3 So. Atiba Taylor tallied 21. 6-foot Sr. Rohan Walker paced Morristown with 28.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Paterson Eastside topped East Orange 74-64. Johnson tallied 24.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Paterson Eastside topped Passaic Tech 65-46. 6-foot-3 Jr. Asem Johnson and 6-foot-7 Jr. Shakur Juiston divided 34.
NORTH 2
FIRST ROUND
Monday February 25
16th seeded Plainfield at top seeded Elizabeth.
9th seeded Dickinson at 8th seeded Phillipsburg.
12th seeded Piscataway at 5th seeded Linden.
13th seeded Westfield at 4th seeded Watchung Hills.
14th seeded Barringer at 3rd seeded Hunterdon Central.
11th seeded Columbia at 6th seeded Franklin.
10th seeded J.P. Stevens at 7th seeded Union.
15th seeded Edison at 2nd seeded Newark East Side
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday Feb 27 1
winner of Plainfield/Elizabeth vs . winner of Dickinson/Phillipsburg.
winner of Piscataway/Linden vs. winner of Westfield/Watchung Hills.
winner of Barringer/Hunterdon Central vs. winner of Columbia/Franklin.
winner of J.P. Stevens/Union vs. winner of Edison/Newark East Side
SEMIFINALS
Friday March 1
FINAL
Monday March 4
LAST YEAR
Newark East Side held off Linden 57-52. 5 foot 11 Sr. Shamir Johnson tallied 15. Jones had 22 for Linden.
TWO YEARS AGO
Linden nipped Newark East Side 59-51. Jones tallied 15.
THREE YEARS AGO
Linden edged Newark East Side 62-59 in overtime. Jones had 17.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Linden shut down Ridge 55-44. 6-foot-3 Sr. Quentin Dixon scored 16.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Linden scaled Ridge 65-48. 6-foot-2 Jr. Josh Carter scored 15.
CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND
Monday February 25
16th seeded Howell at top seeded Trenton
9th seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North at 8th seeded Brick Memorial.
12th seeded Hightstown at 5th seeded Middletown South.
13th seeded Marlboro at 4th seeded Montgomery.
14th seeded Princeton at 5th seeded Freehold Township.
11th seeded Jackson Memorial at 6th seeded New Brunswick.
10th seeded South Brunswick at 7th seeded Monroe.
15th seeded East Brunswick at 2nd seeded Old Bridge
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday February 27
winner of Howell/Trenton vs. winner of West Windsor-Plainsboro North/Brick Memorial.
winner of Hightstown/Middletown South vs. winner of Marlboro/Montgomery.
winner of Princeton/ Freehold Township vs. winner of Jackson Memorial/New Brunswick.
winner of South Brunswick/Monroe vs. winner of East Brunswick/Old Bridge
SEMIFINALS
Friday March 1
FINAL
Monday March 4
LAST YEAR
Trenton upset Colts Neck 42-41. 6 foot 2 Sr. Ji'Air Brown led with 10.
TWO YEARS AGO
Hunterdon Central upset Freehold Township 41-39. 6-foot-7 Sr. Chad Dreswick and 6-foot-1 Sr. Sam Johnson both had 10.
THREE YEARS AGO
Colts Neck trimmed Freehold Township 45-44. Daniels scored 18.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Hillsborough upset Freehold Township 66-58. 6-foot-3 Sr. Rob Askes scored 23. Czajkowskihit for 21 for Freehold Township.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Trenton upset Montgomery 59-57. 6-foot Sr. Nazier McCoy went for 25.
SOUTH JERSEY
FIRST ROUND
Monday February 25
16th seeded Southern at top seeded Eastern
9th seeded Atlantic City at 8th seeded Egg Harbor.
12th seeded Washington Township at 5th seeded Lenape.
13th seeded Clearview at 4th seeded Millville.
14th seeded Central Regional at 3rd seeded Toms River North.
11th seeded Rancocas Valley at 6th seeded Kingsway.
10th seeded Vineland at 7th seeded Cherry Hill East.
15th seeded Shawnee at 2nd seeded Cherokee
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday Feb 27
winner of Southern/Eastern vs. winner of Atlantic City/Egg Harbor.
winner of Washington Township/Lenape vs. winner of Clearview/Millville.
winner of Central Regional/Toms River North vs. winner of Rancocas Valley/Kingsway.
winner of Vineland/Cherry Hill East vs. winner of Shawnee/Cherokee
SEMIFINALS
Friday March 1
FINAL
LAST YEAR
Shawnée stopped Atlantic City 61-48. Deveney dropped in 22 with 4 treys.
TWO YEARS AGO
Shawnee upset Toms River North 76-72. Deveney dropped in 31 with 5 treys. Rhoden scored 22 for TRN.
THREE YEARS AGO
Atlantic City topped Cherokee 51-40. Thomas tallied 16.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Cherry Hill East topped Cherokee 48-39. Silpe scored 21.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Cherry Hill East beat Cherokee 52-41 as 6-foot-1 Penn bound Jr. Jake Silpe scored 23.
