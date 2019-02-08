Central - Old Bridge

GROUP 4: Elizabeth over Old Bridge

GROUP 4: Elizabeth over Montgomery

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY -

North champ Linden beat South/Central champ Trenton 66-53 as 6-foot-8 Cincinati bound Sr. Quadri Moore had 22 points and 21 rebounds.

FIVE YEARS AGO

North champ Paterson Eastside topped South champ Cherry Hill East 50-34. 6-foot-4 Sr. Asem Johnson had 7.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Linden shut down Atlantic City 54-45. 6-foot-2 Jr. Khalief Crawford tallied 13.

THREE YEARS AGO

Linden stopped Shawnee 57-41 as 6-foot-1 Sr. Khalief Crawford scored 17.

TWO YEARS AGO

Shawnee surprised Newark East Side 56-53. Deveney had 18.

LAST YEAR

Central vs. South

North 1 vs. North 2

Group 4 is the state group for the biggest public schools in the state.

FIRST ROUND

Monday February 25

16th seeded East Orange at top seeded Clifton.

9th seeded Hackensack at 8th seeded Livingston.

12th seeded Passaic Tech at 5th seeded Paterson Kennedy.

13th seeded North Bergen at 4th seeded Ridgewood.

14th seeded Memorial at 3rd seeded Union City.

11th seeded West Orange at 6th seeded Montclair.

10th seeded Bloomfield at 7th seeded Bergen Tech.

15th seeded Randolph at 2nd seeded Fair Lawn

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday Feb 27

winner of East Orange/Clifton vs. winner of Hackensack/Livingston

winner of Passaic Tech/Paterson Kennedy vs winner of North Bergen/Ridgewood.

winner of Memorial/Union City vs. winner of West Orange/Montclair.

winner of Bloomfield/Bergen Tech vs. winner of Randolph/Fair Lawn

SEMIFINALS

Friday March 1

FINAL

LAST YEAR

Hackensack knocked off North Bergen 87-63. Saliba tallied 25 and Taylor 20. 6 foot 3 Jr. Abdallah Saleh scored 26 for North Bergen

TWO YEARS AGO

Bloomfield beat Ridgewood 39-34. Jr. Magowa Akindebe had 9.

THREE YEARS AGO

Hackensack edged Morristown 67-64. 6-foot-3 So. Atiba Taylor tallied 21. 6-foot Sr. Rohan Walker paced Morristown with 28.

FOUR YEARS AGO

Paterson Eastside topped East Orange 74-64. Johnson tallied 24.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Paterson Eastside topped Passaic Tech 65-46. 6-foot-3 Jr. Asem Johnson and 6-foot-7 Jr. Shakur Juiston divided 34.