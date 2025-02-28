Elijah Olaniyi RIP

It is with a heavy heart we report on the unfortunate, way to early passing of former Newark East Side star Elijah Olaniyi.
He passed away after a 18 month battle with brain cancer.
During his college career he starred at Stony Brook and Miami
We saw Elijah play dozens of times during his high school and AAU career. He was a fierce competitor who played with an unbridled passion on both ends of the floor.
PRO CAREER
2022-23 Season - BBC Sparta Bertrange in Luxembourg
COLLEGE CAREER
2017-18 Stats - 7.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 26 treys at Stony Brook
2018-19 Stats - 12.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 29 treys at Stony Brook
2019-20 Stats - 18.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 53 treys at Stony Brook
2020-21 Stats -10.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 21 treys at Miami
2021-22 Stats - 8.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 2 treys at Stony Brook
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
2016-17 Season - 14 ppg, NJ Hoops 2nd Team All State, NJHoops.com All Defender Team
ranked 16th in class by NJHoops.com
2015-16 Season - 10.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg, Coaches All SEC American 1st Team, NJ.com 1st Team All State Gr. 4, NJHoops 5th Team All State
2014-15 Season - 5.7 ppg
CAREER COVERAGE THROUGH NJHOOPS.COM
2022
2021
NJ Hoopers playing D-1 by Conference 2020-21 Summary/Deep Dive 9/13/21
2020
NJHoops.com D-1 College Transfers Now Eligible 12/17/20
Olaniyi Finds Next College Home 5/17/20
Olaniyi Testing NBA Draft Waters 3/31/20
NJ Hoopers Earn America East Honors 3/22/20
2017
NJ Hoopers at Donofrio 2017 5/4/17
Olaniyi Makes Choice 5/3/17
NJ Hoops All Dunker 2nd Team 4/27/17
NJ Hoops All Essex County Team 3/28/17
2016
Highest scoring games of the 2016-17 season 12/20/16
Top 25 Previews - Newark East Side 12/10/16
Olaniyi Makes Pick 8/28/16
Olaniyi Talks Decision 8/28/16
Top Rising NJ Seniors at Summer Showdown Sunday 7/12/16
NJ Hoopers Named Hoop Group Elite 1 Top 20 All Stars 7/8/16
Top NJ Juniors at Just June League 6/10/16
Olaniyi Gaining Offers 5/8/16
Top NJ Class of 2017 Players At Elevate Hoops 4/17/16
NJ Hoops 5th Team All State 3/25/16
2015
Top 20 HS Previews - Newark East Side 12/12/15
NJ Hoops Top 60 Juniors Countdown, s 21-30 8/21/15
NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years