Elijah Olaniyi RIP

It is with a heavy heart we report on the unfortunate, way to early passing of former Newark East Side star Elijah Olaniyi.

He passed away after a 18 month battle with brain cancer.

During his college career he starred at Stony Brook and Miami

We saw Elijah play dozens of times during his high school and AAU career. He was a fierce competitor who played with an unbridled passion on both ends of the floor.

PRO CAREER

2022-23 Season - BBC Sparta Bertrange in Luxembourg

COLLEGE CAREER

2017-18 Stats - 7.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 26 treys at Stony Brook

2018-19 Stats - 12.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 29 treys at Stony Brook

2019-20 Stats - 18.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 53 treys at Stony Brook

2020-21 Stats -10.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 21 treys at Miami

2021-22 Stats - 8.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 2 treys at Stony Brook

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2016-17 Season - 14 ppg, NJ Hoops 2nd Team All State, NJHoops.com All Defender Team

ranked 16th in class by NJHoops.com

2015-16 Season - 10.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg, Coaches All SEC American 1st Team, NJ.com 1st Team All State Gr. 4, NJHoops 5th Team All State

2014-15 Season - 5.7 ppg