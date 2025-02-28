Published Feb 28, 2025
Elijah Olaniyi RIP
It is with a heavy heart we report on the unfortunate, way to early passing of former Newark East Side star Elijah Olaniyi.

He passed away after a 18 month battle with brain cancer.

During his college career he starred at Stony Brook and Miami

We saw Elijah play dozens of times during his high school and AAU career. He was a fierce competitor who played with an unbridled passion on both ends of the floor.

PRO CAREER

2022-23 Season - BBC Sparta Bertrange in Luxembourg

COLLEGE CAREER

2017-18 Stats - 7.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 26 treys at Stony Brook

2018-19 Stats - 12.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 29 treys at Stony Brook

2019-20 Stats - 18.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 53 treys at Stony Brook

2020-21 Stats -10.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 21 treys at Miami

2021-22 Stats - 8.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 2 treys at Stony Brook

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2016-17 Season - 14 ppg, NJ Hoops 2nd Team All State, NJHoops.com All Defender Team

ranked 16th in class by NJHoops.com

2015-16 Season - 10.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg, Coaches All SEC American 1st Team, NJ.com 1st Team All State Gr. 4, NJHoops 5th Team All State

2014-15 Season - 5.7 ppg

CAREER COVERAGE THROUGH NJHOOPS.COM

2022

Olaniyi signs pro contract 10/5/22

Olaniyi looking for another new college home 4/26/22

2021

NJ Hoopers playing D-1 by Conference 2020-21 Summary/Deep Dive 9/13/21

Olaniyi Finds New College Home 4/3/21

2020

NJHoops.com D-1 College Transfers Now Eligible 12/17/20

Olaniyi Finds Next College Home 5/17/20

Olaniyi Testing NBA Draft Waters 3/31/20

NJ Hoopers Earn America East Honors 3/22/20

Leading NJ Hooper Scorers Week 13, 2019-20 2/5/20

2017

NJ Hoopers at Donofrio 2017 5/4/17

Olaniyi Makes Choice 5/3/17

NJ Hoops All Dunker 2nd Team 4/27/17

NJ Hoops All Essex County Team 3/28/17

What We Learned - Freedom Fighters Challenge 1/16/17

2016

Highest scoring games of the 2016-17 season 12/20/16

Top 25 Previews - Newark East Side 12/10/16

Olaniyi Makes Pick 8/28/16

Olaniyi Talks Decision 8/28/16

Top Rising NJ Seniors at Summer Showdown Sunday 7/12/16

NJ Hoopers Named Hoop Group Elite 1 Top 20 All Stars 7/8/16

Top NJ Juniors at Just June League 6/10/16

Olaniyi Gaining Offers 5/8/16

Top NJ Class of 2017 Players At Elevate Hoops 4/17/16

NJ Hoops 5th Team All State 3/25/16

Top Juniors at Essex County Semifinals 3/2/16

2015

Top 20 HS Previews - Newark East Side 12/12/15

NJ Hoops Top 60 Juniors Countdown, s 21-30 8/21/15

