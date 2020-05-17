Olaniyi Finds Next College Home
Former Newark East Side star Elijah Olaniyi has found his next college. A few weeks back he announced he is testing the NBA Draft waters. He has declared for the Draft but will not sign with an age...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news