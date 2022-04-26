Olaniyi looking for another new college home
6 foot 5 former Newark East Side star Elijah Olaniyi is looking for another new college home.Olaniyi is looking to move on from Stony Brook after his second stint at the school. He spent the previo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news