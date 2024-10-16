Advertisement

in other news

McCallam finds next college home

McCallam finds next college home

6 foot 7 former Bloomfield/Olympus/Union CC star Isiah McCallam has found his next college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Anderson has college home

Anderson has college home

6 foot 7 former Olympus High School star Shontez Anderson has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PAC West

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PAC West

Former Bishop Eustace star Daniel Mason was a NJ Hooper playing D-2 2023-24 in the PAC West

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Rutgers New Player Orientation 2024

Rutgers New Player Orientation 2024

Dylan Harper is one of the standouts from the best recruiting class in Rutgers history 

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Peach Belt

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Peach Belt

Former Freehold Township star Greg Billups was a NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the Peach Belt

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

McCallam finds next college home

McCallam finds next college home

6 foot 7 former Bloomfield/Olympus/Union CC star Isiah McCallam has found his next college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Anderson has college home

Anderson has college home

6 foot 7 former Olympus High School star Shontez Anderson has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PAC West

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 PAC West

Former Bishop Eustace star Daniel Mason was a NJ Hooper playing D-2 2023-24 in the PAC West

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 16, 2024
Anderson has college home
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status